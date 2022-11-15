Kylian Mbappe for Cristiano Ronaldo: Are Man United eyeing sensational PSG star as replacement?

Manchester United are reportedly aiming to replace legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe in the upcoming January transfer window.

Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo's explosive interview stating he felt 'betrayed' at Manchester United has clearly not gone down well with the Red Devils. With reports emerging from Old Trafford that the Portuguese icon's contract, in all probability, would come to an end after the Qatar World Cup 2022, it seems that there is no place for the 37-year-old in Erik ten Hag's team anymore. Even as the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's interview continues to create shockwaves among football enthusiasts, a fresh report has now stated that the Premier League giants have reportedly 'accelerated their plans' to replace the iconic forward with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star Kylian Mbappe. Also read: Ronaldo unfazed by chaos at Man United after explosive interview; focused on Portugal's World Cup dream

In 2023, Ronaldo is expected to leave Manchester United. Through an astounding conversation with Piers Morgan, the Portugal captain went nuclear. After criticising Erik ten Hag, Ralf Rangnick, the Glazers, and the club's entire structure, the 37-year-old can no longer turn around. This is undoubtedly the Portuguese icon's last attempt to leave during the winter transfer window after failing to secure a deal during the summer. It is safe to conclude that everything went according to plan unless this interview turned off any possible suitors. The Premier League team must now look for a replacement for its veteran striker because all ties have reportedly been severed with them.

Benjamin Sesko of RB Salzburg, Dusan Vlahovic of Juventus, Jonathan David of Lille, and Victor Osimhen of Napoli have all been prominently linked with a move to Manchester United in January. However, PSG's Kylian Mbappe has become a shocking target. The Frenchman himself is rumoured to be dissatisfied at the Parisian club, with several journalists earlier this season reporting that he wants to leave the Ligue 1 champions in 2023. The defending French champions are rumoured not to oppose him, but they will undoubtedly demand a colossal sum of money to allow their promising forward to leave. Also read: Can France win 2nd FIFA World Cup in a row? PSG star Mbappe gives ultimate response

Mbappe was signed for 150 million pounds, and one would expect PSG to put up a staggering price on the 23-year-old's head if there are any plans for a transfer negotiation. The France international's value could also skyrocket if he puts up a stellar display in the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. The sensational forward has been in sublime form this season, and fans expect him to continue the same in the coveted event. Regardless, the idea of Mbappe moving to Old Trafford is indeed incredible.

According to reports, United have the 'financial might' to sign Mbappe from Parc des Princes. The Premier League giants are one of the only few clubs who can afford the 23-year-old's weekly wage of 500,000 pounds - an amount similar to how much Ronaldo was drawing. That is the only off-field situation, but it puts them in a fairly good position to sign Mbappe. Also read: Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes' 'frosty' meet-up in Portugal dressing room sends fans into tizzy

However, one must also consider if Mbappe would be willing to move to a club that is reeling under one of its worst phases since the exit of legendary boss Sir Alex Ferguson. One of the reasons Ronaldo wants to leave Old Trafford is the lack of Champions League ambition, and it would be interesting to see if that can become a factor of talks with the PSG star to derail. It must be recalled that Erling Haaland's reason for rejecting a move to United was on the same lines before he eventually signed for Manchester City in the summer.

To guarantee that United will compete in the Champions League in 2023–24, manager Erik ten Hag must either guide the Red Devils to victory in the Europa League or finish in the top four in the league. According to the report, Osimhen of Napoli is a more "attainable" target than Mbappe. The Frenchman, meanwhile, is unquestionably United's "dream" player. Also read: Revealed: How Piers Morgan landed explosive interview with Cristiano Ronaldo

