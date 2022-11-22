Athos Salome predicts winner of Qatar World Cup 2022; will modern Nostradamus' prophecy come true?

Nicknamed 'modern Nostradamus', Brazilian fortune-teller Athos Salome has predicted which two teams will reach the finals of the Qatar World Cup 2022 and who will be the eventual winner on December 18 in Doha.

Predictions of who will win the coveted FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar have been flooding the internet for months, and lending a voice to the numerous prophecies is 36-year-old fortune teller Athos Salome. The Brazilian has acquired the moniker "modern Nostradamus" due to his multiple future forecasts. Also read: 'Picture of the century': Messi and Ronaldo checkmate fans with Louis Vuitton ad; chess nerds guess winner

The onset of a pandemic, like the one experienced in 2020 with COVID-19, the war between Russia and Ukraine, and, of course, the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, are some of Athos Salome's most well-known prophecies. The soothsayer is again in the news for predicting which team will win the Qatar World Cup 2022.

According to Athos Salome, the five teams that could reach the Qatar World Cup 2022's final rounds are Argentina, Brazil, Belgium, France and England. What's surprising is Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal is not among the favourite in the soothsayer's list, which could upset several football enthusiasts. Also read: Qatar World Cup 2022: The unusual stat that proves Portugal and Ronaldo could win coveted trophy

However, the 'modern Nostradramus' has predicted that the glittering final on December 18 in Doha would be between Lionel Messi's Argentina and Kylian Mbappe's France. According to Salome, the defending champions will retain the title, contrary to what most predictions stated earlier. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and 23-year-old sensational forward play for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), with most fans backing the Argentinian icon as the ongoing tournament would be his last outing in football grandest stage.

