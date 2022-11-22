Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Athos Salome predicts winner of Qatar World Cup 2022; will modern Nostradamus' prophecy come true?

    First Published Nov 22, 2022, 9:00 AM IST

    Nicknamed 'modern Nostradamus', Brazilian fortune-teller Athos Salome has predicted which two teams will reach the finals of the Qatar World Cup 2022 and who will be the eventual winner on December 18 in Doha.

    Image Credit: Instagram (L); Getty Images (R)

    Predictions of who will win the coveted FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar have been flooding the internet for months, and lending a voice to the numerous prophecies is 36-year-old fortune teller Athos Salome. The Brazilian has acquired the moniker "modern Nostradamus" due to his multiple future forecasts.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The onset of a pandemic, like the one experienced in 2020 with COVID-19, the war between Russia and Ukraine, and, of course, the passing of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, are some of Athos Salome's most well-known prophecies. The soothsayer is again in the news for predicting which team will win the Qatar World Cup 2022.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to Athos Salome, the five teams that could reach the Qatar World Cup 2022's final rounds are Argentina, Brazil, Belgium, France and England. What's surprising is Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal is not among the favourite in the soothsayer's list, which could upset several football enthusiasts.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    However, the 'modern Nostradramus' has predicted that the glittering final on December 18 in Doha would be between Lionel Messi's Argentina and Kylian Mbappe's France. According to Salome, the defending champions will retain the title, contrary to what most predictions stated earlier. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner and 23-year-old sensational forward play for Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), with most fans backing the Argentinian icon as the ongoing tournament would be his last outing in football grandest stage.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    In the simulation of the EA Sports' FIFA World Cup 2022 video game released using "FIFA 23", Lionel Messi's Argentina lifts the coveted trophy. EA Sports played out all 64 matches from the group stage to the final using FIFA 23 and the detailed player ratings used for the game's numerous FIFA World Cup 2022 play modes. They concluded that Lionel Messi & Co. were destined for victory in Qatar after a final between Argentina and Brazil. Defending champions France has been predicted to finish third at the showpiece event. 

