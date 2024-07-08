SEXY photos and video: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri show some HOT moves in Jaanam song; check out

Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri set social media on fire with the preview for their forthcoming song Jaanam from the film Bad Newz.



Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri, who took the country by storm with Tauba Tauba, are reunited for another song from their film, Bad Newz.

And this time, they're planning to boost the temps and how! Titlted Jaanam, Vicky offered a sneak peek of the song, and it was enough to set the internet buzzing. In the video, Triptii is wearing a monokini and Vicky is shirtless.

The tune, dubbed the 'Sexiest tune of the Year', shows the season's hottest couple making out in the pool, under the shower, and even on the dining table.Sharing the teaser of the song, Vicky wrote, “Aise na yun dekho dekho jaanam… #Jaanam song out tomorrow!”

Dharma Movies captioned the post as, “Caution: It’s about to get hot! (fire emoji) The sexiest song of the year is dropping tomorrow! ️#Jaanam song out tomorrow. #BadNewz in cinemas 19th July.”

Vishal Mishra, known for Pehle Bhi Main from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has sung the steamy romantic track.

Although the song appears to be another chart-topper, many viewers couldn't help but mention Katrina Kaif's name while viewing the preview. “Bhai aapko Katrina bhabhi kuchh kehti nahi hai kya?” fan asked. “Katrina didi, mein toh nah seheti ,” added another. “Does Katrina know about this? ” a third fan asked.

Amy Virk and Neha Dhupia play important roles in Bad News. The film is co-produced by Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions, and Leo Media Collective.

Latest Videos