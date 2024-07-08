Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY photos and video: Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri show some HOT moves in Jaanam song; check out

    Bollywood actors Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri set social media on fire with the preview for their forthcoming song Jaanam from the film Bad Newz. 
     

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 8, 2024, 7:09 PM IST

    Vicky Kaushal and Triptii Dimri, who took the country by storm with Tauba Tauba, are reunited for another song from their film, Bad Newz.

    article_image2

    And this time, they're planning to boost the temps and how! Titlted Jaanam, Vicky offered a sneak peek of the song, and it was enough to set the internet buzzing. In the video, Triptii is wearing a monokini and Vicky is shirtless.

    article_image3

    The tune, dubbed the 'Sexiest tune of the Year', shows the season's hottest couple making out in the pool, under the shower, and even on the dining table.Sharing the teaser of the song, Vicky wrote, “Aise na yun dekho dekho jaanam… #Jaanam song out tomorrow!”

    article_image4

    Dharma Movies captioned the post as, “Caution: It’s about to get hot! (fire emoji) The sexiest song of the year is dropping tomorrow! ️#Jaanam song out tomorrow. #BadNewz in cinemas 19th July.”

    article_image5

    Vishal Mishra, known for Pehle Bhi Main from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal has sung the steamy romantic track.

    article_image6

    Although the song appears to be another chart-topper, many viewers couldn't help but mention Katrina Kaif's name while viewing the preview.  “Bhai aapko Katrina bhabhi kuchh kehti nahi hai kya?” fan asked. “Katrina didi, mein toh nah seheti ,” added another. “Does Katrina know about this? ” a third fan asked.

    article_image7

    Amy Virk and Neha Dhupia play important roles in Bad News. The film is co-produced by Amazon Prime, Dharma Productions, and Leo Media Collective.

