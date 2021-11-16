  • Facebook
    Samantha Ruth Prabhu beats Sunny Leone, Nora Fatehi; gets Rs 1.5 crore to be part of Allu Arjun's Pushpa

    First Published Nov 16, 2021, 3:56 PM IST
    Makers had a few names on the mind like Urvashi Rautela, Sunny Leone, and Nora Fatehi but Samantha Ruth Prabhu grabbed the part in Allu Arjun's Pushpa.
     

    Samantha Ruth Prabhu has roped in for a special item number in Pushpa opposite Icon Star Allu Arjun. The film also features Rashmika Mandanna and Mollywood star Fahadh Faasil. Names like Sunny Leone, Nora Fatehi and Urvashi Rautela were doing the rounds, but Samantha finally signed on the dotted line. 
     

    According to reports, Samantha has landed herself in a fantastic deal for the song. It is said that Sam will be getting a whopping Rs. 1.5 crore for just her solitary dance track alongside Allu Arjun. Samantha's star-power make it well worth the price, right.
     

    About the movie Pushpa: The film is directed by Sukumar, with music composed by Devi Sri Prasad. The makers have revealed this on their official Twitter handle.
     

    With the above picture, the makers of Pushpa worte, “Pushpa’s 5th song is special, and needed someone special. We reached out to our very special Samantha Garu and she gleefully agreed to come on board owing to the rapport we’ve developed over time. We’re super excited to announce that Samantha Garu is going to light up the screens with Icon star Allu Arjun in the fifth single! This would be the first special song appearance of her career and we are leaving no stone unturned to make it truly special and memorable.” (SIC) 
     

    Samantha was in the news for more than 3 months because of her separation from ex-husband actor Naga Chaitanya. Pushpa will be released in two parts. The first part Pushpa: The Rise will release in theatres on December 17 in various languages. Also Read: Nora Fatehi's hot belly dance moves in Satyamev Jayate 2's Kusu Kusu song deserves your attention

