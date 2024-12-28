Laapataa Ladies to Girls Will Be Girls: 5 women-centric films of 2024

Entertainment
2024 saw the release of many remarkable women-centric films. Here are some of the must-watch movies that garnered significant attention
Directed by Shuchi Talati, this film beautifully portrays the mother-daughter relationship in modern society
This film masterfully depicts the struggles women face in a patriarchal society. The movie has won several awards
Directed by Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao, this film revolves around the lives of two women, discussing themes of female empowerment, discrimination, and agency
Starring Kareena Kapoor, this film is a gripping crime thriller that keeps you hooked from start to finish
Starring Yami Gautam, this film explores the socio-political struggles and conflicts in Kashmir
