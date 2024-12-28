Entertainment

Laapataa Ladies to Girls Will Be Girls: 5 women-centric films of 2024

2024 saw the release of many remarkable women-centric films. Here are some of the must-watch movies that garnered significant attention

Image credits: social media

Girls Will Be Girls

Directed by Shuchi Talati, this film beautifully portrays the mother-daughter relationship in modern society

Image credits: IMDB

All We Imagine As Light

This film masterfully depicts the struggles women face in a patriarchal society. The movie has won several awards

Image credits: Getty

Laapataa Ladies

Directed by Aamir Khan's ex-wife Kiran Rao, this film revolves around the lives of two women, discussing themes of female empowerment, discrimination, and agency

Image credits: instagram

The Buckingham Murders

Starring Kareena Kapoor, this film is a gripping crime thriller that keeps you hooked from start to finish

Image credits: instagram

Article 370

Starring Yami Gautam, this film explores the socio-political struggles and conflicts in Kashmir

Image credits: instagram

