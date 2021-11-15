Patralekhaa's wedding dupatta speaks about her love for Rajkummar Rao; check out these Bengali words

Patralekhaa looked beautiful in her red bridal avatar; her dupatta was special and had Bengali words embroidered.

Bollywood actors Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, who have been dating for over nine years, have tied the knot in New Chandigarh today in front of their close family and friends. Rajkummar and Patralekhaa got married in a traditional ceremony at The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort.

Rajkummar opted for a traditional cream colour sherwani with a white Nehru jacket paired and a baby pink dupatta for the wedding. The actor matched his turban with his wife’s red bridal dress.

Patralekhaa looked striking in her Sabyasachi's wedding attire. The actress chose a red lehenga with gold detailing and her dupatta, which embroidered Bengali words.

The dupatta featured the words are in Bangla, “Amaar pran bhora bhalobasha aami tomay somporna korilam.” It can be translated as ‘I promise all my love to you’, which could possibly be one of her wedding vows. Also Read: Rajkummar Rao, Patralekhaa wedding details: How much does the wedding cost? Here's what we know

As soon as the pictures were out on social media, celebrities started giving out congratulatory messages to the couple. Rajkummar's co-star in The White Tiger, Priyanka Chopra, commented, “I’m not crying you are crying! Congratulations wohoooo.”



Priyanka also said on the bride’s post, “Omgeeee you guys are stunning! Congratulations.” Bollywood actress Taapsee Pannu also said, “You both make ‘me at for each other’ feel actually real ! Congratulations ❤.”

