    Video: Radhika Merchant gets brutally trolled; netizens make fun of her Arangetram performance

    First Published Jun 6, 2022, 1:57 PM IST

     'What expression is this?' questioned netizens after Radhika Merchant got mocked for her Arangetram. 'Have celebrities shown up to witness this?'
     

    Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, and his wife Nita Ambani welcomed their to-be daughter-in-law Radhika Merchant's maiden classical dance performance at Mumbai's Jio World Centre on Sunday. During her 'Arangetram,' Radhika, the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant, presented a spectacular dancing performance.
     

    As a classical dancer, Radhika made her debut. The Ambanis invited a number of Bollywood celebrities to the event. Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Ranveer Singh, and others are among the celebrities on the list. (Video)
     

    However, a few internet users have started mocking her on social media. Her act has gotten a lot of attention on the internet. Radhika Merchant gets picked on for her Arangetram.

    'Arangetram' is a Tamil word that refers to a dancer mounting the stage after completing rigorous instruction. It is the dancer's progression from training to performing classical dance on stage and instructing others.

    It is a student of Indian classical dance and music's first on-stage performance after years of preparation.

    Radhika has been studying Bharatnatyam for almost eight years and is a disciple of Shree Nibha Arts' Guru Bhavana Thakar. Radhika included all of the traditional aspects in her Arantegram, beginning with the 'Pushpanjali,' which was used to invoke the deities of the stage, god, guru, and the audience in order to seek their blessings.
     

    The 'Ganesh Vandana' and the traditional 'Allaripu' - prayers for the success of the performance - were then performed.

    Radhika Merchant's Arangetram ceremony videos and photos were extensively circulated on social media. Some, on the other hand, had a negative response. While netizens chastised the media for publishing her footage on their platform, one of the most popular following paparazzi pages had to disable the comments area after Radhika's post drew a lot of criticism. Other media sites, on the other hand, have not removed the comments area, and it is clear that netizens have been severely mocking her.
     

    One user claimed that she is a classical dancer and called Radhika's performance worst. She wrote, " I am a classical dancer, to be frank, she is pathetic in her dance and expression. Felt sad about the celebrities who had to watch it. She had to practice more to attain stability in forms." 
     

    Another user took a dig at her and wrote, "Paise ka Khel Babu bhaiya paise ka khel". Another user questioned penned a nasty comment about Radhika's performance. The comment read, "Isko performance bolte h....wtf Kiya kya h nothing at all". While many said that she wasn't prepared for Arangetram, " I feel she is not yet ready for Arangetram .." Also Read: Pictures and Video: Jennifer Lopez poses in bathtub, enjoys bubble bath

    Despite the trolls, several people praised her for demonstrating respect for Indian culture. Her performance drew a lot of great feedback as well. Also Read: Who is Radhika Merchant? Meet Nita and Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani ‘bride to be’

