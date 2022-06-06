Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Radhika Merchant? Meet Nita and Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani ‘bride to be’

    First Published Jun 6, 2022, 9:16 AM IST

    Radhika Merchant, the 'bride to be' of Anant Ambani, the younger son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, had her 'Arangetram' or 'ascension to the stage' on Sunday, June 05.
     

    Radhika Merchant, an Indian classical dancer, is slated to make her stage debut with an Arangetram presented by Mukesh and Nita Ambani and the Merchant family. Arangetram is a Tamil word that refers to a dancer's ascension onto the stage after completing rigorous training for the uninitiated. 
     

    The difficult 'AstaRasa' – or the eight primary emotions inherent in human beings as outlined in the natya shastras – was then performed by Radhika. Shringaar (love), Hasya (laughing), Karuna (pain), Bhaya (fear), Veera (heroism), Raudra (anger), Bibhitsa (disgust), and Adbhuta (disgust) are among them (wonder). Radhika's ability to emote through her emotions, as well as the numerous dancing mudras, wowed the crowd.
     

    Who is Radhika Merchant?
    Radhika Merchant is frequent at Ambani family gatherings, and her presence generates a lot of attention. Radhika Merchant is also known as the ‘bride to be’ to Anant Ambani, the younger son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

    Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Merchant. Merchant went to Cathedral and John Connon Schools, as well as École Mondiale World School in Mumbai, and graduated from New York University with a bachelor's degree in politics and economics.
     

    Radhika studied Indian classical dance at Shree Nibha Arts under Guru Bhavana Thakar's tutelage. Shree Nibha Arts is a 25-year-old dance academy situated in Mumbai.
     

    Radhika and Anant:
    Merchant is the Ambani extended family's most low-key member, yet he has a close relationship with Nita and her daughter Isha. During the bride's sangeet ceremony, she performed with Isha and Shloka Mehta at Isha's wedding to Anand Piramal in 2018. Also Read: 777 Charlie: Know how Rakshit Shetty became a dog lover (Exclusive)

    Anant, the RIL chairman's younger son, was named a director of Reliance New Energy Solar and Reliance New Solar Energy last year. Meanwhile, according to many media sources, Radhika and Anant married in a private ceremony in 2019. The Ambanis and Merchants, on the other hand, have not verified the report. Also Read: Days after Sidhu Moose Wala's death, Salman Khan and father receive threat letter

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 complete winners' list: Jennifer Lopez wins top honours RBA

    MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 complete winners' list: Jennifer Lopez wins top honours

    BTS US president Joe Biden plays 'Butter' at White House; band members say 'This Is One President Who...' RBA

    BTS: US president Joe Biden plays 'Butter' at White House; band members say 'This Is One President Who...'

    Days after Sidhu Moose Wala's death lawrence bishnoi Salman Khan and father receive threat letter snt

    Days after Sidhu Moose Wala's death, Salman Khan and father receive threat letter

    Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan test positive for COVID-19; read report RBA

    Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan test positive for COVID-19; read report

    Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's film enters Rs 100 crore club, bests Vijay's Beast RBA

    Vikram Box Office Collection: Kamal Haasan's film enters Rs 100 crore club, bests Vijay's Beast

    Recent Stories

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading Tarot prediction for June 6 to June 12 gcw

    Weekly Tarot Card Reading: Tarot prediction for June 6 to June 12

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions June 6 to June 12 Here is how your week would be gcw

    Weekly Horoscope Predictions, June 6 to June 12: Here's how your week would be

    TS TET Hall Tickets 2022: Telangana TET admit cards likely to be released today; know how to download - adt

    TS TET Hall Tickets 2022: Telangana TET admit cards likely to be released today; know how to download

    NBA Finals: Dubs laud Steph Curry after Golden State Warriors bounce back to level series with Boston Celtics krn

    NBA Finals: Dubs laud Steph Curry after Warriors bounce back to level series with Celtics

    MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 complete winners' list: Jennifer Lopez wins top honours RBA

    MTV Movie & TV Awards 2022 complete winners' list: Jennifer Lopez wins top honours

    Recent Videos

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    ITBP Motor Transport trainees develop E-auto from scrap

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet chief minister CM Bhupendrabhai Patel-ayh

    IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans go on open-top bus victory parade, meet CM Bhupendrabhai Patel

    Video Icon
    Sudden heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; offer relief from heat

    Heavy rain and strong winds lash Delhi; Jama Masjid suffers damage

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: RR Rajasthan Royals have got a lot of improvement to do in all areas - Kumar Sangakkara-krn

    IPL 2022: 'RR has got a lot of improvement to do in all areas' - Kumar Sangakkara

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: Win the ICC World Cup for India no matter what - Hardik Pandya on future plans-krn

    IPL 2022: 'Win the World Cup for India no matter what' - Hardik Pandya on future plans

    Video Icon