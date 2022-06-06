Who is Radhika Merchant? Meet Nita and Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani ‘bride to be’

Radhika Merchant, the 'bride to be' of Anant Ambani, the younger son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani, had her 'Arangetram' or 'ascension to the stage' on Sunday, June 05.



Radhika Merchant, an Indian classical dancer, is slated to make her stage debut with an Arangetram presented by Mukesh and Nita Ambani and the Merchant family. Arangetram is a Tamil word that refers to a dancer's ascension onto the stage after completing rigorous training for the uninitiated.



The difficult 'AstaRasa' – or the eight primary emotions inherent in human beings as outlined in the natya shastras – was then performed by Radhika. Shringaar (love), Hasya (laughing), Karuna (pain), Bhaya (fear), Veera (heroism), Raudra (anger), Bibhitsa (disgust), and Adbhuta (disgust) are among them (wonder). Radhika's ability to emote through her emotions, as well as the numerous dancing mudras, wowed the crowd.



Who is Radhika Merchant?

Radhika Merchant is frequent at Ambani family gatherings, and her presence generates a lot of attention. Radhika Merchant is also known as the ‘bride to be’ to Anant Ambani, the younger son of Nita and Mukesh Ambani.

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare, and Shaila Merchant. Merchant went to Cathedral and John Connon Schools, as well as École Mondiale World School in Mumbai, and graduated from New York University with a bachelor's degree in politics and economics.



Radhika studied Indian classical dance at Shree Nibha Arts under Guru Bhavana Thakar's tutelage. Shree Nibha Arts is a 25-year-old dance academy situated in Mumbai.



Radhika and Anant:

Merchant is the Ambani extended family's most low-key member, yet he has a close relationship with Nita and her daughter Isha. During the bride's sangeet ceremony, she performed with Isha and Shloka Mehta at Isha's wedding to Anand Piramal in 2018.