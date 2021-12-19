  • Facebook
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Keanu Reeves and more attending The Matrix Resurrections premiere (PHOTOS)

    First Published Dec 19, 2021, 1:22 PM IST
    Priyanka Chopra Jonas looked fab as she walked the red carpet. The film's other lead stars also joined Priyanka at the premiere, including Keanu Reeves, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Carrie-Anne Moss, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris.

    Hollywood film The Matrix Resurrections is one of the biggest films of the year, which Lana Wachowski directs. The film is all set to release in theatres and on the streaming platform, HBO Max on December 22.

    Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith attend "The Matrix Resurrections" Red Carpet U.S. Premiere Screening at The Castro Theatre.

    Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves arrives at the U.S. premiere of The Matrix Resurrection at The Castro Theatre. 

    Priyanka Chopra attend "The Matrix Resurrections" Red Carpet U.S. Premiere Screening at The Castro Theatre

    Priyanka looked drop-dead gorgeous in a shimmery gown by Halpern Studio. Also Read: Priyanka Chopra slams publication for calling her ‘The Wife of Nick Jonas’; here is what happened

    Carrie-Anne Moss attends "The Matrix Resurrections" Red Carpet U.S. Premiere Screening at The Castro Theatre

    Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith arrive at the US premiere of "The Matrix Resurrection" at The Castro Theatre.

    Fashion designer Esther Perbandt attends "The Matrix Resurrections" Red Carpet U.S. Premiere Screening at The Castro Theatre.

    DJ and music producer Esther Silex attends "The Matrix Resurrections" Red Carpet U.S. Premiere Screening at The Castro Theatre.

    Yahya Abdul-Mateen II attends "The Matrix Resurrections" Red Carpet U.S. Premiere Screening at The Castro Theatre.

    Freema Agyeman attends "The Matrix Resurrections" Red Carpet U.S. Premiere Screening at The Castro Theatre.

    Carrie-Anne Moss, Lana Wachowski, and Keanu Reeves attend "The Matrix Resurrections" Red Carpet U.S. Premiere Screening at The Castro Theatre

