Prajakta Koli-Vrishank Khanal to tie the knot after 13 years of dating– Wedding date inside

Prajakta Koli, aka MostlySane, is set to marry her longtime boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal, after 13 years of dating. Fans are excited as the couple prepares for their much-awaited wedding.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 21, 2025, 12:13 PM IST

Popular YouTuber, actor, and climate activist Prajakta Koli, widely known as MostlySane, is all set to marry her longtime boyfriend, Vrishank Khanal. The couple, who have been engaged for nearly two years, will reportedly exchange vows on February 25, 2025. Fans are thrilled as the wedding countdown begins.
 

article_image2

A Love Story That Began in College

Prajakta and Vrishank’s love story started during their college days, and their bond has only grown stronger over the years. In 2023, she surprised her fans by flaunting her engagement ring on social media. The couple has been inseparable since, often sharing glimpses of their journey.

article_image3

The Proposal That Took Her by Surprise

In a recent interview, Prajakta shared how Vrishank’s proposal was completely unexpected. She humorously admitted that she never even asked him where he got the ring from, saying, “It’s in the car, but I love it.” Her candid response melted hearts, showcasing her fun and relatable personality.

article_image4

Juggling Work and Wedding Preparations

Despite her wedding planning, Prajakta remains busy with multiple projects, including acting and brand collaborations. Her last appearance in Netflix’s Mismatched was well-received, and fans are eager to see what’s next for her post-marriage. With the wedding date set, excitement is at an all-time high.

