user
user icon

(PHOTOS) Triptii Dimri fails to impress netizens at Maddock films bash in Mumbai

Triptii Dimri, once hailed as the 'national crush,' recently faced criticism for her fashion choice at the Maddock success bash, where her outfit failed to impress netizens, sparking online debate

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Apr 8, 2025, 2:42 PM IST

Triptii Dimri who was recently celebrated as the 'national crush,' faced criticism from the internet’s fashion police for her outfit at the Maddock success bash in Mumbai. She walked the red carpet in a strapless black gown featuring ruffles and folds around the waist. However, instead of enhancing her figure, the dress gave her lower body a bulky appearance. She completed her look with delicate accessories, bold red lipstick, and a casual bun.

article_image2

As videos of her red carpet appearance surfaced online, netizens expressed disappointment over her fashion choice. Many suggested that she should reconsider her stylist, as the gown gave an unflattering illusion. Some users speculated about her appearance, questioning whether she was pregnant due to the effect of the outfit. Others praised her beauty but felt that the dress failed to do justice to her looks.

ALSO READ: (PHOTOS) Triptii Dimri oozes glam in sheer black gown; Check out latest pictures


article_image3

The Maddock success bash saw the presence of several Bollywood celebrities, including Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, among others.

article_image4

Triptii Dimri's Upcoming Projects

On the professional front, Triptii has an exciting slate of films. She is set to star in Dhadak 2 alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, a film that has completed shooting but is reportedly facing issues with the Censor Board. Additionally, she will be seen in Vishal Bharadwaj's upcoming project, where she will share screen space with Shahid Kapoor for the first time.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'Or at 2025 Cannes Film Festival; Read on ATG

Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'Or at 2025 Cannes Film Festival; Read on

Allu Arjun announces new film with Atlee on his 43rd birthday; Read on ATG

Allu Arjun announces new film with Atlee on his 43rd birthday; Read on

Is Nia Sharma replacing Mannara Chopra on Laughter Chefs Season 2? Check her doubled fees NTI

Is Nia Sharma replacing Mannara Chopra on Laughter Chefs Season 2? Check her doubled fees

Sofia Vergara's latest post with 'Badri Ki Dulhania' music has fans calling her 'Jay Pritchett Ki Dulhaniya' NTI

Sofia Vergara's latest post with 'Badri Ki Dulhania' music has fans calling her ‘Jay Pritchett Ki Dulhaniya’

Two of the greatest artists are coming together...', Ed Sheeran, Arijit Singh to collaborate for new album ATG

'Two of the greatest artists are coming together...', Ed Sheeran, Arijit Singh to collaborate for new album

Recent Stories

Madhya Pradesh peon checked university papers in professor's absence, got Rs 5,000, video goes viral (WATCH) shk

Madhya Pradesh peon checked university papers in professor's absence, got Rs 5,000, video goes viral (WATCH)

best up government colleges after 12th admission courses fees iwh

Top 5 Govt Colleges in UP After 12th: Admission, Courses, and Fees

Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'Or at 2025 Cannes Film Festival; Read on ATG

Robert De Niro to receive honorary Palme d'Or at 2025 Cannes Film Festival; Read on

Meet one of Indias Richest Scientists who failed in class 12th Dr Murali Krishna Prasad Divi iwh

Meet one of India's Richest Scientists who failed in class 12th

From oil wells to gold vaults: How crude prices shape gold trends AJR

From oil wells to gold vaults: How crude prices shape gold trends

Recent Videos

Trump SLAMS European Union – 'Have to Buy Energy from Us' | Asianet Newsable

Trump SLAMS European Union – 'Have to Buy Energy from Us' | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
'Going to Eliminate Tariffs' – Netanyahu Supports Trump’s Tariff Policy | Asianet Newsable

'Going to Eliminate Tariffs' – Netanyahu Supports Trump’s Tariff Policy | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Pawan Kalyan’s Son Injured in Singapore School Fire | Deputy CM Cancels Tour, Rushes to Hospital

Pawan Kalyan’s Son Injured in Singapore School Fire | Deputy CM Cancels Tour, Rushes to Hospital

Video Icon
'Wo Kisi Layak Nahi Rahe': Acharya Pramod Krishnam’s Sharp Jibe on Rahul Gandhi | Asianet Newsable

'Wo Kisi Layak Nahi Rahe': Acharya Pramod Krishnam’s Sharp Jibe on Rahul Gandhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Mudra Yojana Beneficiary Praises PM Modi’s Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Mudra Yojana Beneficiary Praises PM Modi’s Scheme | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon