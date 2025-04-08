(PHOTOS) Triptii Dimri fails to impress netizens at Maddock films bash in Mumbai

Read Full Gallery

Triptii Dimri, once hailed as the 'national crush,' recently faced criticism for her fashion choice at the Maddock success bash, where her outfit failed to impress netizens, sparking online debate

Triptii Dimri who was recently celebrated as the 'national crush,' faced criticism from the internet’s fashion police for her outfit at the Maddock success bash in Mumbai. She walked the red carpet in a strapless black gown featuring ruffles and folds around the waist. However, instead of enhancing her figure, the dress gave her lower body a bulky appearance. She completed her look with delicate accessories, bold red lipstick, and a casual bun.

As videos of her red carpet appearance surfaced online, netizens expressed disappointment over her fashion choice. Many suggested that she should reconsider her stylist, as the gown gave an unflattering illusion. Some users speculated about her appearance, questioning whether she was pregnant due to the effect of the outfit. Others praised her beauty but felt that the dress failed to do justice to her looks. ALSO READ: (PHOTOS) Triptii Dimri oozes glam in sheer black gown; Check out latest pictures

The Maddock success bash saw the presence of several Bollywood celebrities, including Abhishek Bachchan, Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Rashmika Mandanna, Ananya Panday, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, and Ibrahim Ali Khan, among others.

Triptii Dimri's Upcoming Projects On the professional front, Triptii has an exciting slate of films. She is set to star in Dhadak 2 alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi, a film that has completed shooting but is reportedly facing issues with the Censor Board. Additionally, she will be seen in Vishal Bharadwaj's upcoming project, where she will share screen space with Shahid Kapoor for the first time.

