(PHOTOS) Sonam Kapoor gets trolled for THIS reason; sparks hilarious reactions online

Sonam Kapoor PHOTOS: Sonam Kapoor was seen in a stylish avatar at Mumbai Airport. She wore a gray pantsuit with a white shirt. People said she was wearing Anil Kapoor's suit

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 15, 2025, 3:29 PM IST

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor was recently spotted at Mumbai Airport in a stylish look. During this time, Sonam Kapoor carried a gray pantsuit with a white shirt and paired it with black shoes.

article_image2

Sonam kept her hair open with minimal makeup. During this time, Sonam posed for the paparazzi. Now these photos of Sonam are becoming increasingly viral on social media. People say she's wearing Anil's suit.


article_image3

Sonam Kapoor was last seen in the 2023 film 'Blind'. However, she has not done any film since then. She got married to Anand Ahuja and is mother to Vayu.

ALSO READ: Sonam Kapoor's stunning white outfit ideas to slay your Holi party in style

