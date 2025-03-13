Sonam Kapoor's stunning white outfit ideas to slay your Holi party in style

Sonam Kapoor’s fashion offers stunning white outfit ideas for Holi. From elegant sarees to chic jumpsuits, these seven stylish options blend tradition with modern flair for a festive look.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Updated: Mar 13, 2025, 4:39 PM IST

Sonam Kapoor’s fashion is always on point, and her style can inspire your Holi look. Choose from 7 chic options: white kurtis with colorful dupattas, boho maxi dresses, or elegant white saris with modern touches. These dresses blend festive spirit and Sonam’s signature elegance, making you stand out.

article_image2

Sonam Kapoor’s white jumpsuit paired with a chic blazer exudes a perfect blend of sophistication and elegance, making it an ideal choice for a classy, fashionable Holi celebration look.
 


article_image3

Sonam Kapoor's white saree with a colorful border, paired with a vibrant multicolor blazer, creates a stunning fusion of traditional and modern styles, perfect for a festive and chic Holi look.
 

article_image4


Sonam Kapoor's white net saree exudes elegance and sophistication, with delicate fabric that adds a modern twist to a classic look, making it a perfect choice for a stylish Holi celebration.

 

article_image5

Sonam Kapoor’s white lehenga with a frilled dupatta combines traditional charm with a contemporary touch, creating a stunning and stylish look for a festive Holi celebration.

article_image6

Sonam Kapoor’s white lehenga with a golden border, paired with a heavy, shiny dupatta, exudes elegance and sophistication, making it a perfect choice for a glamorous Holi celebration.

article_image7

Sonam Kapoor’s floral print saree paired with a white shrug offers a chic and modern twist on traditional attire, perfect for a stylish and comfortable Holi celebration.

