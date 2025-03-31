user
(PHOTOS) Mouni Roy shares pictures in pastel blue saree; gives out Spring vibes

Mouni Roy, known for her impeccable style, recently captivated fans with a stunning pastel blue saree look. Showcasing elegance and tradition with a contemporary touch, she paired the saree with a red Banarasi blouse and gold accessories

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Updated: Mar 31, 2025, 1:26 PM IST

Mouni Roy, when not indulging in luxurious getaways, often shares glimpses of her stunning photoshoots on social media. Recently, she posted pictures from a new shoot where she wore a pastel blue saree.

article_image2

In her latest social media update, she described herself as a character from a horror novella while showcasing her ethereal look in a sheer saree. The pastel blue drape, with its contrasting red Banarasi border, made for an ideal choice for a spring or summer wedding.


article_image3

The saree, designed by Monisha Jaising, featured intricate golden and red embellishments, while the striking red Banarasi border was adorned with traditional gold motifs. She paired it with a strapless Banarasi blouse that had a sweetheart neckline, enhancing the elegance of the ensemble.

article_image4

Draping the saree flawlessly, she complemented it with exquisite gold chandbali earrings and a set of rings, elevating the traditional yet contemporary appeal of her look.

article_image5

Her makeup followed her signature dewy aesthetic, featuring a fresh, luminous base, a hint of blush for a subtle flush, and well-defined eyes accentuated with a soft brown eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, kohl, and mascara.

article_image6

She completed her beauty look with a delicate pink lip color, adding to the soft and radiant charm of her overall appearance.

article_image7

To balance her modern yet traditional attire, she opted for straight, open hair, adding a contemporary touch to her classic Indian ensemble.

