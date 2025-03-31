(PHOTOS) Mouni Roy shares pictures in pastel blue saree; gives out Spring vibes

Read Full Gallery

Mouni Roy, known for her impeccable style, recently captivated fans with a stunning pastel blue saree look. Showcasing elegance and tradition with a contemporary touch, she paired the saree with a red Banarasi blouse and gold accessories

Mouni Roy, when not indulging in luxurious getaways, often shares glimpses of her stunning photoshoots on social media. Recently, she posted pictures from a new shoot where she wore a pastel blue saree.

In her latest social media update, she described herself as a character from a horror novella while showcasing her ethereal look in a sheer saree. The pastel blue drape, with its contrasting red Banarasi border, made for an ideal choice for a spring or summer wedding.

The saree, designed by Monisha Jaising, featured intricate golden and red embellishments, while the striking red Banarasi border was adorned with traditional gold motifs. She paired it with a strapless Banarasi blouse that had a sweetheart neckline, enhancing the elegance of the ensemble.

Draping the saree flawlessly, she complemented it with exquisite gold chandbali earrings and a set of rings, elevating the traditional yet contemporary appeal of her look.

Her makeup followed her signature dewy aesthetic, featuring a fresh, luminous base, a hint of blush for a subtle flush, and well-defined eyes accentuated with a soft brown eyeshadow, winged eyeliner, kohl, and mascara.

She completed her beauty look with a delicate pink lip color, adding to the soft and radiant charm of her overall appearance.

To balance her modern yet traditional attire, she opted for straight, open hair, adding a contemporary touch to her classic Indian ensemble.

