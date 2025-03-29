user
(PHOTOS) Karan Johar dazzles in Black at Lakme Fashion Week; Check here

Karan Johar turned showstopper for designers Falguni Shane Peacock at Lakme Fashion Week, exuding power in a bold black outfit. The collection, inspired by the panther’s spirit, blended couture craftsmanship with modern aesthetics

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
Published: Mar 29, 2025, 8:24 AM IST

Karan Johar captivated the audience as he turned showstopper for the renowned designer duo Falguni Shane Peacock at Lakme Fashion Week, held in partnership with FDCI. His bold black outfit, adorned with intricate designs, exuded power and dominance, perfectly complementing the theme of the collection.

article_image2

Falguni Shane Peacock’s Collection

The designer duo’s collection was a fusion of couture craftsmanship and modern aesthetics, creating a visually stunning masterpiece. Inspired by their signature panther logo, the collection symbolized momentum, contrast, and fearlessness, embodying both power and fluidity.


article_image3

Tamannaah Bhatia's Stunning Presence

Alongside Karan Johar, actress Tamannaah Bhatia also stole the spotlight as she walked the ramp in an equally mesmerizing ensemble designed by Falguni Shane Peacock, adding to the grandeur of the event.

article_image4

Karan Johar’s Upcoming Projects

Apart from his fashion week appearance, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions recently announced a collaboration with actor-singer Gippy Grewal for the Punjabi film Akaal. Additionally, he is joining hands with Kartik Aaryan for Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri, a romantic comedy produced under his banner, with plot details still under wraps.

