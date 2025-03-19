user
user

Phir Hera Pheri to Hungama: Top 8 Bollywood comedy movies with the highest IMDB ratings

IMDB highest rating comedy film: From 'Hera Pheri' to 'Chup Chup Ke', these are Bollywood's funniest comedy films. If you watch comedy movies, check out this list according to IMDB ratings!

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 19, 2025, 8:18 AM IST

Hera Pheri

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's film 'Hera Pheri' is at the top of this list. It has received an IMDB rating of 8.2.

article_image2

Khosla Ka Ghosla

Boman Irani and Anupam Kher's film Khosla Ka Ghosla has received a solid IMDb rating of 8.2 for its humor and performances.


article_image3

Hungama

The film Hungama has earned a rating of 7.6 on IMDb, praised for its comedy and lively performances by the cast.

article_image4

Golmaal

Golmaal ranks fourth on this list, with an IMDb rating of 7.5, appreciated for its humor and energetic performances.

 

article_image5

Phir Hera Pheri

Akshay Kumar's film Phir Hera Pheri has earned a 7.3 rating on IMDb, praised for its humor and comic timing.

article_image6

Welcome

The film Welcome ranks fourth on this list, with an IMDb rating of 7.1, known for its hilarious performances and plot.

 

article_image7

Hulchul

Hulchul has received a rating of 7.1 on IMDb, appreciated for its comedic timing and entertaining performances by the cast.

 

article_image8

Chup Chup Ke

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's film Chup Chup Ke has earned a 7.0 rating on IMDb, admired for its light-hearted comedy.

ALSO READ: Dragon on OTT: Jio Hotstar or Netflix? When and where you can watch Pradeep Ranganathan's Tamil blockbuster

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Amitabh Bachchan expresses 'proud moment' as father, celebrates Abhishek Bachchan at Tashkent Film Festival NTI

Amitabh Bachchan expresses 'proud moment' as father, celebrates Abhishek Bachchan at Tashkent Film Festival

WWE: John Cena and His Noteworthy Relationships with Female Superstars

WWE: John Cena and His Noteworthy Relationships with Female Superstars

WWE: 5 Moments in 2024 That Werent Supposed to Happen - But Did

WWE: 5 Moments in 2024 That Weren’t Supposed to Happen - But Did

L2 Empuraan': Rajinikanth's feedback after watching trailer of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal's next film RBA

'L2: Empuraan': Rajinikanth's feedback after watching trailer of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Mohanlal's next film

Jaat Randeep Hooda turns ruthless gangster, undergoes massive transformation for Sunny Deol's NEXT

Jaat: Randeep Hooda turns ruthless gangster, undergoes massive transformation for Sunny Deol's NEXT

Recent Stories

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams safely returns after 9 months; Family confirms India trip soon anr

NASA astronaut Sunita Williams safely returns after 9 months; Family confirms India trip soon

Brain Teasers Top 9 IQ Test Questions and Answers for Exam Preparation iwh

Brain Teasers: Top 9 IQ Questions and Answers for Exam Preparation

Lucid Stock Is Gaining Steam, And Retail Traders Are Loving It: Analyst Sees 'Emerging AI Bull Case'

Lucid Stock Is Gaining Steam, And Retail Traders Are Loving It: Analyst Sees 'Emerging AI Bull Case'

Most Retail Traders Expect Fed Pause, But Some Still Hope For A Rate Cut Amid Uncertain Times

Most Retail Traders Expect Fed Pause, But Some Still Hope For A Rate Cut Amid Uncertain Times

Nvidia Introduces GR00T N1 At GTC 2025 — Retail Traders Weigh In On The Humanoid AI Play

Nvidia Introduces GR00T N1 At GTC 2025 — Retail Traders Weigh In On The Humanoid AI Play

Recent Videos

India AI Mission & Lok Sabha Unite for Tech Future | Asianet Newsable

India AI Mission & Lok Sabha Unite for Tech Future | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sunita Williams’ Village PRAYS for Her Safe Return | Asianet Newsable

Sunita Williams’ Village PRAYS for Her Safe Return | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Kapil Dev Excited to Elevate Indian Golf with PGTI | Asianet Newsable

Kapil Dev Excited to Elevate Indian Golf with PGTI | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya SLAMS Troll Over Caste Remark

Janhvi Kapoor’s rumored boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya SLAMS Troll Over Caste Remark

Video Icon
Sambhal Neja Mela BANNED: ASP Calls It a Tribute to a Temple Destroyer | Asianet Newsable

Sambhal Neja Mela BANNED: ASP Calls It a Tribute to a Temple Destroyer | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon