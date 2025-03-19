Phir Hera Pheri to Hungama: Top 8 Bollywood comedy movies with the highest IMDB ratings
IMDB highest rating comedy film: From 'Hera Pheri' to 'Chup Chup Ke', these are Bollywood's funniest comedy films. If you watch comedy movies, check out this list according to IMDB ratings!
Hera Pheri
Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's film 'Hera Pheri' is at the top of this list. It has received an IMDB rating of 8.2.
Khosla Ka Ghosla
Boman Irani and Anupam Kher's film Khosla Ka Ghosla has received a solid IMDb rating of 8.2 for its humor and performances.
Hungama
The film Hungama has earned a rating of 7.6 on IMDb, praised for its comedy and lively performances by the cast.
Golmaal
Golmaal ranks fourth on this list, with an IMDb rating of 7.5, appreciated for its humor and energetic performances.
Phir Hera Pheri
Akshay Kumar's film Phir Hera Pheri has earned a 7.3 rating on IMDb, praised for its humor and comic timing.
Welcome
The film Welcome ranks fourth on this list, with an IMDb rating of 7.1, known for its hilarious performances and plot.
Hulchul
Hulchul has received a rating of 7.1 on IMDb, appreciated for its comedic timing and entertaining performances by the cast.
Chup Chup Ke
Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's film Chup Chup Ke has earned a 7.0 rating on IMDb, admired for its light-hearted comedy.
