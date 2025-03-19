Phir Hera Pheri to Hungama: Top 8 Bollywood comedy movies with the highest IMDB ratings

Read Full Gallery

IMDB highest rating comedy film: From 'Hera Pheri' to 'Chup Chup Ke', these are Bollywood's funniest comedy films. If you watch comedy movies, check out this list according to IMDB ratings!

Hera Pheri

Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal's film 'Hera Pheri' is at the top of this list. It has received an IMDB rating of 8.2.

Khosla Ka Ghosla

Boman Irani and Anupam Kher's film Khosla Ka Ghosla has received a solid IMDb rating of 8.2 for its humor and performances.

Hungama

The film Hungama has earned a rating of 7.6 on IMDb, praised for its comedy and lively performances by the cast.

Golmaal

Golmaal ranks fourth on this list, with an IMDb rating of 7.5, appreciated for its humor and energetic performances.

Phir Hera Pheri

Akshay Kumar's film Phir Hera Pheri has earned a 7.3 rating on IMDb, praised for its humor and comic timing.

Welcome

The film Welcome ranks fourth on this list, with an IMDb rating of 7.1, known for its hilarious performances and plot.

Hulchul

Hulchul has received a rating of 7.1 on IMDb, appreciated for its comedic timing and entertaining performances by the cast.

Chup Chup Ke

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's film Chup Chup Ke has earned a 7.0 rating on IMDb, admired for its light-hearted comedy.

