Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passes away: 5 facts that made the santoor player a true legend

Image: Getty Images

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma, the famed santoor musician and music composer, died on May 10 at the age of 84. He died of heart arrest after suffering from renal problems for the previous six months. The veteran musician, one of India's most well-known classical artists, was scheduled to perform next week in Bhopal. Here are some unknown facts about him: 1. Pandit Shivkumar Sharma single-handedly propelled the santoor, a hitherto unknown 100-stringed (shatatantri veena) musical instrument, into the sacred halls of classical Indian musical instruments and music. He gave Santoor a voice and helped it gain worldwide acclaim. He was also the first to bring santoor to Indian cinema. Sharma gave santoor a classical status and brought it at par with more traditional instruments such as sitar and sarod.

2. In an interview, Pandit ji's gave advise for young artists which included hard effort, absolute attention, and devotion. He said, "It cannot be replaced by chance; there is no luck without hard work."

3. Pandit ji approached music with an open mind but never compromised on its purity. He had significant lifelong ties with other performers such as Late Pandit Jasraj and Hari Prasad Chaurasia, and his collaborations improved traditional Indian music.