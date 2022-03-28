Oscars 2022: Why Indians are upset with Academy? Did they miss something?

Academy paid tribute to several film personalities across the world in the memoriam section. But this time they failed to include Indian legends Dilip Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar

After a gloomy two years, the glitzy Oscars 2022 night provided tremendous enthusiasm. The Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, hosted Hollywood's biggest night, as some of the industry's top celebrities walked the red carpet.



The Academy paid homage to various cinema celebrities and artists who died last year through its In Memoriam reel, as it does every year. During the event, a film was shown that featured notable names including Sidney Poitier, Betty White, and William Hurt.



However, Indian icons Dilip Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar appeared to be absent. Several netizens flocked to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction that iconic actors Dilip Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar were not featured.



One such tweet read, "#Oscars2022 #LataMangeshkar of #Bollywood fame – Nightingale of India – not even mentioned among the movie folks who passed away in the last year."



Dilip Kumar, regarded as one of the best method actors in the country, died last year. His omission from the In Memoriam list. A well-known film critic also resorted to Twitter to express his opinions. "These two icons should have been honoured in the 'In Memoriam' portion. Unforgivable omission. #AcademyAwards, "Sen sent a tweet. Also Read: Oscars 2022: Hearing impaired Troy Kostur receives standing ovation in sign language

Image: Getty Images