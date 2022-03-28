Oscars 2022: Hearing impaired Troy Kostur receives standing ovation in sign language

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oscars 2022: While accepting his Academy Award, Troy Kostur though his interpreter said, "It is amazing to be here". He said this through an interpreter of the American Sign Language (ASL) in his acceptance speech.

    The 94th Academy Awards that were held on Sunday ( and Monday as per the Indian time), saw a whirlpool of emotions when the winners under the various categories were announced. Among the many emotional moments that moved the hearts of millions, was one where actor Troy Kostur received a standing ovation. Kostur created history on the stage of Oscars 2022 by becoming the second hearing-impaired actor to win the Best Supporting Actor award for CODA.

    For his milestone feat, Troy Kostur received a standing ovation which was special and at the same time, emotional for the audience. Troy walked up to the stage with his interpreter from American Sign Language (ASL) to grab his Oscar. The actor gave his speech in sing language and in response, the audience gave him a standing ovation by sign-clapping.

    The actor received a standing ovation from the audience, among them his co-star Marlee Matlin. Like Troy, Marlee is also hearing impaired and had won an Oscar for Best Actress in the year 1986 for ‘Children Of A Lesser God’.

    Troy Kotsur dedicated his win to the hearing impaired and specially-abled community. In his speech which he said through his ASL interpreter, Troy said: "It is amazing to be here. I cannot believe that I am here. Thank you to the Academy for recognising my work."

    Further in his speech, Troy Kostur addressed his CODA director Sian Heder as “the best communicator” in his speech. He further went on to say in his speech, “Thank you to my biggest fans, my wife and my daughter Kyra in my hometown of Mesa, Arizona. And Mark Finley, my manager and our team... This is our moment to my mom, my dad and my brother Mark. They're not here today but look at me now. I did it. I love you. Thank you."

    Troy Kostur further thanked his family for the constant support that they extended to him along with thanking the film’s cast and crew.

