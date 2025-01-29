Not only SK25, Vijay Antony's 25th movie also titled 'Parasakthi'; Here's what we know

Sivakarthikeyan's 25th film and Vijay Antony's 25th film share the same title, 'Parasakthi', sparking confusion and curiosity among fans about the upcoming releases.

Two Parasakthi Films at Once

Parasakthi evokes memories of Kalaignar's dialogues and Sivaji Ganesan's acting. Released in 1952, it marked Sivaji Ganesan's debut. His delivery of Kalaignar's dialogues made him famous, and the film remains memorable.

SK25 Titled Parasakthi

After 73 years, the title 'Parasakthi' is in demand. Sivakarthikeyan's SK25, directed by Sudha Kongara, with Ravi Mohan as the villain, is titled Parasakthi. See also: Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' New Poster and Update!

Vijay Antony's 25th Film

Before Sivakarthikeyan's announcement, Vijay Antony also titled his 25th film 'Parasakthi'. However, Vijay Antony's film is titled 'Parasakthi' in Telugu, while the Tamil title is different.

Shakthi Thirumagan

Vijay Antony's 25th film is titled 'Shakthi Thirumagan' in Tamil and 'Parasakthi' in Telugu. Directed by Arun Prabhu, known for 'Aruvi' and 'Vaazh', Vijay Antony also composes the music. The film, produced by Vijay Antony and his wife, is set for a summer release. See also: January 31st Theatre & OTT Release Movies List

