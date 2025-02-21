Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Dhanush's rom-com worth your money? Read reactions

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) X Review: Read what the audiences have to say about Dhanush’s new directorial featuring Pavish, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, R. Sarathkumar, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
Published: Feb 21, 2025, 11:30 AM IST

Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) X Review: Dhanush's recent film, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), is a Tamil coming-of-age romantic comedy. He co-wrote, directed, and produced the picture alongside Kasthuri Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthuri, and Wunderbar Films and RK Productions support it. NEEK, starring Pavish, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, R. Sarathkumar, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan, premiered in theatres worldwide on February 21, 2025.

budget 2025
article_image2

The film was announced in 2016 with Soundarya Rajinikanth as director and Dhanush as the star, but it did not materialise. Years later, Dhanush resurrected the script and chose to direct it himself. The film was formally announced in December 2023 as DD3, Dhanush's third directorial endeavour, before the final title was released.

article_image3

The principal photography began in the same month. G.V. Prakash Kumar composed the film's music, Leon Britto shot the photography, and Prasanna GK edited it. Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam has been much anticipated, with promotional materials building enthusiasm for an entertaining cinematic experience.

article_image4

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK): Cast and Crew

Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Matthew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, Ramya Ranganathan, and Siddharth Shankar make up the ensemble cast of Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK).

article_image5

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) was directed by Dhanush and produced by Kasthoori Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthoori Raja under Wunderbar Films. G.V. Prakash Kumar composed the film's soundtrack, Leon Britto shot the photography, and G.K. Prasanna did the editing. Jackie managed art direction, and B. Raju oversaw cosmetics. 

article_image6

Kavya Sriram directed and designed the costumes, while Sync Cinema handled the sound design. Kabilan oversaw the publicity design, and D. Ramesh Kuchirayar served as the production controller. Sreyas Srinivasan was the executive producer, while Riaz K Ahmed served as the public relations officer. Divo soundtrack handled both the film's soundtrack and its digital distribution. 

article_image7

One social media users said, ".@dhanushkraja scores with #NEEK ...Entertainment at its peak..Simple story with neat screenplay and good writing has done the job..Not even a single boring scene..Bgm and songs are Top Notch. Enjoyed the film to the core. #NilavukuEnMelEnnadiKobam", Another said, "My detailed review of@dhanushkraja‘s #NilavukuEnMelEnnadiKobam #NEEK The movie may not be groundbreaking, but its lighthearted execution makes it an enjoyable watch. It’s a familiar love story with a predictable yet pleasant charm."

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Sourav Ganguly biopic: 'Rajkummar Rao will play the role', says former Indian cricket captain

Sourav Ganguly biopic: 'Rajkummar Rao will play the role', says former Indian cricket captain

Lollapalooza Mumbai: This korean Pop band making India Debut for this reason MEG

Lollapalooza Mumbai: This korean Pop band making India Debut for this reason

Happy's Place renewed for season 2, Reba McEntire-led comedy continues on NBC NTI

Happy’s Place renewed for season 2, Reba McEntire-Led comedy continues on NBC

Late filmmaker Shyam Benegal honored at National Indian Film Festival of Australia NTI

Late filmmaker Shyam Benegal honored at National Indian Film Festival of Australia

Amid India's Got Latent row, comedian Harsh Gujral deletes 'Escape Room' episodes from YouTube shk

Amid India's Got Latent row, comedian Harsh Gujral deletes 'Escape Room' episodes from YouTube

Recent Stories

Ramam Raghavam REVIEW: Is Samuthirakani's father-son drama worth watching? Read Here RBA

Ramam Raghavam REVIEW: Is Samuthirakani's father-son drama worth watching? Read Here

Sourav Ganguly biopic: 'Rajkummar Rao will play the role', says former Indian cricket captain

Sourav Ganguly biopic: 'Rajkummar Rao will play the role', says former Indian cricket captain

Newmont Stock Rises After-Hours As Q4 Earnings Smash Estimates, Management Stays Bullish On Gold Prices: Retail Sentiment Soars

Newmont Stock Rises After-Hours As Q4 Earnings Smash Estimates, Management Stays Bullish On Gold Prices: Retail Sentiment Soars

Microcap Biotech Aditxt Rallies Retail Interest Ahead Of CEO’s Fireside Chat: What’s On Investors’ Radar?

Microcap Biotech Aditxt Rallies Retail Interest Ahead Of CEO’s Fireside Chat: What’s On Investors’ Radar?

Alibaba Group Stock Soars On Q3 Earnings Beat, Cloud Computing Gains: Retail Stays Bullish

Alibaba Group Stock Soars On Q3 Earnings Beat, Cloud Computing Gains: Retail Stays Bullish

Recent Videos

Trump’s USAID Claim Sparks Row: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad ACCUSES Rahul Gandhi!

Trump’s USAID Claim Sparks Row: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad ACCUSES Rahul Gandhi!

Video Icon
Black Warrant's REAL Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta EXCLUSIVE | Charles Sobhraj Escape, Afzal Guru Hanging

Black Warrant's REAL Tihar Jailer Sunil Gupta EXCLUSIVE | Charles Sobhraj Escape, Afzal Guru Hanging

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Attends Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Leads Evening YAMUNA River Aarti at Vasudev Ghat | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon