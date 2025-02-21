Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) REVIEW: HIT or FLOP? Is Dhanush's rom-com worth your money? Read reactions

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) X Review: Read what the audiences have to say about Dhanush’s new directorial featuring Pavish, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, R. Sarathkumar, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan

Nilavuku Enmel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) X Review: Dhanush's recent film, Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK), is a Tamil coming-of-age romantic comedy. He co-wrote, directed, and produced the picture alongside Kasthuri Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthuri, and Wunderbar Films and RK Productions support it. NEEK, starring Pavish, Mathew Thomas, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, R. Sarathkumar, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, and Ramya Ranganathan, premiered in theatres worldwide on February 21, 2025.

The film was announced in 2016 with Soundarya Rajinikanth as director and Dhanush as the star, but it did not materialise. Years later, Dhanush resurrected the script and chose to direct it himself. The film was formally announced in December 2023 as DD3, Dhanush's third directorial endeavour, before the final title was released.

The principal photography began in the same month. G.V. Prakash Kumar composed the film's music, Leon Britto shot the photography, and Prasanna GK edited it. Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam has been much anticipated, with promotional materials building enthusiasm for an entertaining cinematic experience.

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK): Cast and Crew Pavish, Anikha Surendran, Priya Prakash Varrier, Matthew Thomas, Venkatesh Menon, Rabiya Khatoon, Ramya Ranganathan, and Siddharth Shankar make up the ensemble cast of Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK).

Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam (NEEK) was directed by Dhanush and produced by Kasthoori Raja and Vijayalakshmi Kasthoori Raja under Wunderbar Films. G.V. Prakash Kumar composed the film's soundtrack, Leon Britto shot the photography, and G.K. Prasanna did the editing. Jackie managed art direction, and B. Raju oversaw cosmetics.

Kavya Sriram directed and designed the costumes, while Sync Cinema handled the sound design. Kabilan oversaw the publicity design, and D. Ramesh Kuchirayar served as the production controller. Sreyas Srinivasan was the executive producer, while Riaz K Ahmed served as the public relations officer. Divo soundtrack handled both the film's soundtrack and its digital distribution.

One social media users said, ".@dhanushkraja scores with #NEEK ...Entertainment at its peak..Simple story with neat screenplay and good writing has done the job..Not even a single boring scene..Bgm and songs are Top Notch. Enjoyed the film to the core. #NilavukuEnMelEnnadiKobam", Another said, "My detailed review of@dhanushkraja‘s #NilavukuEnMelEnnadiKobam #NEEK The movie may not be groundbreaking, but its lighthearted execution makes it an enjoyable watch. It’s a familiar love story with a predictable yet pleasant charm."

