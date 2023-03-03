Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Neetu Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Urfi Javed's shimmery avatar grabs eyeballs at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's event

    First Published Mar 3, 2023, 11:02 AM IST

    Neetu Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Urfi Javed, and many other celebs upped the glam and charisma with their mesmerizing avatars at Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla's fashion show in Mumbai.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, one of the most popular fashion designer duos in Bollywood, recently held a special event in Mumbai on March 2, Thursday, as they launched their latest collection, named 'Mera Noor Hai Mashoor'.

    The grand launch event, held at a renowned star hotel in the city, attracted attention with the presence of the most loved stars like Neetu Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Urfi Javed, Sonali Bendre, and others.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Neetu Kapoor, who attended the grand event, looked beautiful in a white embroidered kurta with intricate hand embroidery and mirror work. The star paired her kurta with a heavily embroidered matching dupatta. Neetu Kapoor completed her look with a dual-tone statement necklace, matching earrings, and a pair of silver heels.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Huma Qureshi looked stunning in a white-colored plunging neckline ensemble gown outfit wherein her ensemble gown had silver detailing work on her hands and chest area and a thigh-high slit.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The gen Z style icon and diva Urfi Javed wore a deep red colored saree with heavy red and golden head gear on her head. Her cleavage and chest area got decorated with red colored beads.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    The iconic star Sonali Bendre made appearance at the event in a dark purple and silver work embroidered kurti with a skirt and heavy dupatta.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Jaya Bachchan, the actress MP, made a rare appearance at this event. She wore a lemon-yellow kurta with chikankari work, which she paired with white trousers. She completed her look with a matching scarf, a layered crystal necklace, matching earrings, and a free hairdo.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Bollywood actor Shantanu Maheshwari also made appearance at the event in an all-dark blue kurta, blazer, and pants with blue and black shoes.

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Sussanne Khan came with beau Arslan Goni to the event. The interior designer looked stunning in a silver-colored short one-piece with a floral print and golden heels, while Arslan wore a black t-shirt, denim blue jeans, and embroidered Indian jacket.

