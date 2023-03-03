Neetu Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Urfi Javed's shimmery avatar grabs eyeballs at Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla's event
Neetu Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Urfi Javed, and many other celebs upped the glam and charisma with their mesmerizing avatars at Abu Jani - Sandeep Khosla's fashion show in Mumbai.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla, one of the most popular fashion designer duos in Bollywood, recently held a special event in Mumbai on March 2, Thursday, as they launched their latest collection, named 'Mera Noor Hai Mashoor'.
The grand launch event, held at a renowned star hotel in the city, attracted attention with the presence of the most loved stars like Neetu Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Urfi Javed, Sonali Bendre, and others.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Neetu Kapoor, who attended the grand event, looked beautiful in a white embroidered kurta with intricate hand embroidery and mirror work. The star paired her kurta with a heavily embroidered matching dupatta. Neetu Kapoor completed her look with a dual-tone statement necklace, matching earrings, and a pair of silver heels.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Huma Qureshi looked stunning in a white-colored plunging neckline ensemble gown outfit wherein her ensemble gown had silver detailing work on her hands and chest area and a thigh-high slit.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The gen Z style icon and diva Urfi Javed wore a deep red colored saree with heavy red and golden head gear on her head. Her cleavage and chest area got decorated with red colored beads.
Image: Varinder Chawla
The iconic star Sonali Bendre made appearance at the event in a dark purple and silver work embroidered kurti with a skirt and heavy dupatta.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Jaya Bachchan, the actress MP, made a rare appearance at this event. She wore a lemon-yellow kurta with chikankari work, which she paired with white trousers. She completed her look with a matching scarf, a layered crystal necklace, matching earrings, and a free hairdo.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Bollywood actor Shantanu Maheshwari also made appearance at the event in an all-dark blue kurta, blazer, and pants with blue and black shoes.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Sussanne Khan came with beau Arslan Goni to the event. The interior designer looked stunning in a silver-colored short one-piece with a floral print and golden heels, while Arslan wore a black t-shirt, denim blue jeans, and embroidered Indian jacket.
