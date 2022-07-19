Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Monday Box Office Report: Rocketry continues to shine’ leaves behind ‘Shabaah Mithu’, ‘Hit’

    R Madhavan’s film ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ does not know how to slow down at the box office even on the third Monday of its release. Take a look at how the other films at the box office performed.

    Image: Official film posters

    When news films are released every week, expectations of them performing positive at the box office are always high. And at the same time, the pressure films that were released before the fresh releases, face a lot of pressure to continue with their performance. However, this week around, it is the old films that have been showing their charm at the box office instead of the new releases. Last Friday, two films hit the theatres – Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Shabaash Mithu’ and Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra’s ‘Hit: The Final Case’. However, since the time of their release, both the films have not yet been able to give tough competition either to Chris Hemsworth-starrer 'Thor: Love and Thunder’ or R Madhavan’s directorial debut ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’. Take a look at how the films performed at the box office on Monday.

    Image: Official film poster

    Rocketry: The Nambi Effect: R Madhavan's ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’ is receiving a positive response at the box office. This film is being liked a lot among the audience. The film has so far earned around Rs 40 crore at the box office.

    Image: Official film poster

    Shabaash Mithu: Taapsee Pannu-starrer; ‘Shabaash Mithu’ is having a tough time at the box office. The film is based on the life of former women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj. Despite being a biopic on a cricketer’s life, the film has failed to drag the audience to the theatres. Talking about the film’s fourth-day collection, it earned only Rs 21 lakh on Monday. The total collection of this film so far has gone up to Rs 1.78 crore.

    Image: Official film poster

    Hit: The First Case: Similar to ‘Shabaash Mithu’, Rajkummar Rao and Sanya Malhotra-starrer ‘Hit: The First Case’ is also having difficulty minting money at the box office. The film has not made a great collection so far and looks like it will have to face a lot of struggle to continue its run at the box office.

    Image: Official film poster

    Thor: Love and Thunder: Apart from ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, another film that has been minting money at the box office is Marvel Studios’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’. This Chris Hemsworth movie was the highest earner at the box office on Sunday and continued with its decent performance even on Monday.

