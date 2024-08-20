CRICKET

Karun Nair is the 2nd Indian to score triple hundred in Test cricket

Net worth

Karun's net worth is extimated at INR 30 crores

IPL salary

Punjab Kings (2018, 2019 & 2020)- INR 5.60 Cr

Kolkata Knight Riders (2021)- INR 50 Lac

Rajasthan Royals-(2022)- INR 1.40 Cr

Lucknow Super Giant (2023)- INR 50 Lac

 

BCCI contract

In 2018-19, Karun was included in BCCI's C contract, earning 1 crore annually. As of now, the 32-year-old is not part of the national team set up. 

IPL stats

The Karnataka based cricketer has played for various IPL teams, scoring 1480 runs fron 73 matches so far. 

International stats

Karun's international career couldn't get going despite smashing 303* against England in his debut series back in 2016. He managed to play just 6 Test matches, scoring 373 runs. 

