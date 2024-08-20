CRICKET
Karun's net worth is extimated at INR 30 crores
Punjab Kings (2018, 2019 & 2020)- INR 5.60 Cr
Kolkata Knight Riders (2021)- INR 50 Lac
Rajasthan Royals-(2022)- INR 1.40 Cr
Lucknow Super Giant (2023)- INR 50 Lac
In 2018-19, Karun was included in BCCI's C contract, earning 1 crore annually. As of now, the 32-year-old is not part of the national team set up.
The Karnataka based cricketer has played for various IPL teams, scoring 1480 runs fron 73 matches so far.
Karun's international career couldn't get going despite smashing 303* against England in his debut series back in 2016. He managed to play just 6 Test matches, scoring 373 runs.