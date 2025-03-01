Kiara Advani’s first public appearance after pregnancy reveal goes viral [WATCH]

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced they are expecting their first child. A day later, Kiara was spotted in Mumbai, glowing as she acknowledged paparazzi’s sweet wishes.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Mar 1, 2025, 2:42 PM IST

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra joyfully announced on social media that they are expecting their first child. Sharing a cute picture of tiny socks, they wrote, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon." Fans and industry friends showered them with love and heartfelt congratulations.

 

article_image2

Just a day after the announcement, Kiara was spotted in Andheri, Mumbai, for a shoot. Dressed in a casual white top and shorts, the actress looked radiant. As paparazzi congratulated her, she sweetly responded with a “thank you” and even blew them a flying kiss when they playfully said, “Hum sab mama banne wale hai.” Her glowing face and joyful demeanor left fans gushing over the mommy-to-be.

 

article_image3

Kiara, who tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra in February 2023, is now gearing up for a big year professionally. She will be seen in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, set for an Independence Day release. She also has Toxic with Yash and Don 3 in her pipeline, with reports stating that her portions in Toxic are already wrapped up.  [WATCH VIDEO]

