Kiara Advani’s first public appearance after pregnancy reveal goes viral [WATCH]

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra announced they are expecting their first child. A day later, Kiara was spotted in Mumbai, glowing as she acknowledged paparazzi’s sweet wishes.



Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra joyfully announced on social media that they are expecting their first child. Sharing a cute picture of tiny socks, they wrote, "The greatest gift of our lives. Coming soon." Fans and industry friends showered them with love and heartfelt congratulations.

Just a day after the announcement, Kiara was spotted in Andheri, Mumbai, for a shoot. Dressed in a casual white top and shorts, the actress looked radiant. As paparazzi congratulated her, she sweetly responded with a “thank you” and even blew them a flying kiss when they playfully said, “Hum sab mama banne wale hai.” Her glowing face and joyful demeanor left fans gushing over the mommy-to-be.

Kiara, who tied the knot with Sidharth Malhotra in February 2023, is now gearing up for a big year professionally. She will be seen in War 2 alongside Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, set for an Independence Day release. She also has Toxic with Yash and Don 3 in her pipeline, with reports stating that her portions in Toxic are already wrapped up. [WATCH VIDEO] ALSO READ: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s Combined Net Worth: A look at their wealth

Latest Videos