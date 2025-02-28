Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s Combined Net Worth: A look at their wealth

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, just announced their pregnancy on social media! Take a look at their massive combined net worth and luxurious lifestyle.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 28, 2025, 2:44 PM IST

Net Worth

Kiara Advani’s net worth is ₹40 crore, while Sidharth Malhotra’s is ₹105 crore, making their combined wealth ₹145 crore, solidifying their status as one of Bollywood’s richest couples.

 

article_image2

Lavish House

The couple owns a lavish sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, designed by Gauri Khan, reflecting their sophisticated taste in aesthetics and investment in high-end luxury real estate properties.

article_image3

Car Collections and Brand Endorsement

Their luxury car collection includes a Mercedes-Benz Maybach, Audi Q7, BMW X7, and Range Rover, showcasing their extravagant lifestyle and love for high-end automobiles.

Kiara and Sidharth earn significantly from brand endorsements, collaborating with top brands in fashion, beauty, and fitness, further boosting their financial assets and commercial appeal.
 

article_image4

Film Earnings

Sidharth reportedly charges ₹7 crore per film, while Kiara earns ₹5 crore per project, making movies their primary income source and significantly contributing to their growing net worth.

article_image5

Business Ventures

Apart from acting and endorsements, they invest in real estate, social media promotions, and business ventures, further strengthening their financial portfolio and securing their future wealth.
 

article_image6

The power couple enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, traveling to exotic destinations, living in upscale properties, and indulging in elite experiences, making them one of Bollywood’s most glamorous duos.

