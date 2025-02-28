Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra’s Combined Net Worth: A look at their wealth

Bollywood’s beloved couple, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, just announced their pregnancy on social media! Take a look at their massive combined net worth and luxurious lifestyle.

Net Worth

Kiara Advani’s net worth is ₹40 crore, while Sidharth Malhotra’s is ₹105 crore, making their combined wealth ₹145 crore, solidifying their status as one of Bollywood’s richest couples.

Lavish House

The couple owns a lavish sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, designed by Gauri Khan, reflecting their sophisticated taste in aesthetics and investment in high-end luxury real estate properties.

Car Collections and Brand Endorsement

Their luxury car collection includes a Mercedes-Benz Maybach, Audi Q7, BMW X7, and Range Rover, showcasing their extravagant lifestyle and love for high-end automobiles. Kiara and Sidharth earn significantly from brand endorsements, collaborating with top brands in fashion, beauty, and fitness, further boosting their financial assets and commercial appeal.



Film Earnings

Sidharth reportedly charges ₹7 crore per film, while Kiara earns ₹5 crore per project, making movies their primary income source and significantly contributing to their growing net worth.

Business Ventures

Apart from acting and endorsements, they invest in real estate, social media promotions, and business ventures, further strengthening their financial portfolio and securing their future wealth.



The power couple enjoys a luxurious lifestyle, traveling to exotic destinations, living in upscale properties, and indulging in elite experiences, making them one of Bollywood’s most glamorous duos.

