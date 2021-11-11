Katrina Kaif net worth: Here are 5 most expensive things Sooryavanshi actor owns

Today, we have got 5 most expensive things owned by bride-to-be Katrina Kaif. Currently, she is in the news because of her wedding with URI actor Vicky Kaushal

Katrina Kaif is currently on cloud nine; in 2018, she set up Nykaa-KK Beauty which retails the cosmetic brand Kay Beauty. It is reported that Katrina had invested Rs 2.04 crore in the company. Her shares now are worth Rs 22 crore at Wednesday’s closing price. Besides that she is in a happy space in her personal life also; reports suggest that she will soon be getting married to URI star Vicky Kaushal

Katrina's latest film Sooryavanshi, which was released on Diwali, has also entered Rs 100-crore club. According to Forbes in 2019, Katrina Kaif was ranked 23 in the list of highest-paid celebrities in India. According to various website reports Katrina Kaif's net worth is around $31 million, near about Rs 210 crores.

Katrina Kaif's worth is growing at 8% to 9% every year. She reportedly charged Rs 50 to Rs 60 lakhs for brand endorsements and her monthly income is around 30 lakhs her annual income is Rs 10 cr. Also Read: Will Katrina Kaif attend ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt marriage? Here what she said

Katrina Kaif loves SUVs; hence she has a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue LWB which is around Rs 2.37 crore, an Audi Q7, the flagship SUV from the German car manufacturers costs between Rs 67 lakhs to Rs 80 lakhs and a Mercedes ML 350 worth approximately ₹50 lakhs.



Katrina Kaif has a house worth nearly ₹7.02 crores in Hampstead, London, where her family lives. It is said that Katrina took off to London on a private jet to stay with her mother and sisters after months of lockdown.

