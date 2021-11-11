  • Facebook
    Katrina Kaif net worth: Here are 5 most expensive things Sooryavanshi actor owns

    First Published Nov 11, 2021, 6:06 PM IST
    Today, we have got 5 most expensive things owned by bride-to-be Katrina Kaif. Currently, she is in the news because of her wedding with URI actor Vicky Kaushal

    Katrina Kaif is currently on cloud nine; in 2018, she set up Nykaa-KK Beauty which retails the cosmetic brand Kay Beauty. It is reported that Katrina had invested Rs 2.04 crore in the company. Her shares now are worth Rs 22 crore at Wednesday’s closing price. Besides that she is in a happy space in her personal life also; reports suggest that she will soon be getting married to URI star Vicky Kaushal 

     

    Katrina's latest film Sooryavanshi, which was released on Diwali, has also entered Rs 100-crore club. According to Forbes in 2019, Katrina Kaif was ranked 23 in the list of highest-paid celebrities in India. According to various website reports Katrina Kaif's net worth is around $31 million, near about Rs 210 crores. 

    Katrina Kaif's worth is growing at 8% to 9% every year. She reportedly charged Rs 50 to Rs 60 lakhs for brand endorsements and her monthly income is around 30 lakhs her annual income is Rs 10 cr. Also Read: Will Katrina Kaif attend ex-boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt marriage? Here what she said

    Katrina Kaif loves SUVs; hence she has a Land Rover Range Rover Vogue LWB which is around Rs 2.37 crore, an Audi Q7, the flagship SUV from the German car manufacturers costs between Rs 67 lakhs to Rs 80 lakhs and a Mercedes ML 350 worth approximately ₹50 lakhs.
     

    Katrina Kaif has a house worth nearly ₹7.02 crores in Hampstead, London, where her family lives. It is said that Katrina took off to London on a private jet to stay with her mother and sisters after months of lockdown.
     

    Katrina Kaif also owns property worth nearly Rs 45 crores in Mumbai where she stays with her sister in Andheri West’s Mourya House, a two-storied apartment. The house has a huge terrace where she does her workouts and Yogas.


    DISCLAIMER: The above data is sourced from various websites media reports. The Asianet Newsable does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures. It is just for entertainment purposes.

