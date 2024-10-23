Kamal Haasan vs Rajinikanth: Who has more hits on Diwali release?

Rajinikanth vs Kamal Haasan: This compilation explores the Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth movies released during Diwali.

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth are two giants of Tamil cinema, but in reality, they are close friends. Their films are often released competitively. This compilation details when Kamal and Rajini's films clashed during Diwali and who emerged victorious.

Diwali Movie Releases

Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth have clashed seven times during Diwali. Films like 'Moondru Mudichu', 'Avargal', and '16 Vayathinile', featuring both actors, were also released during Diwali and became massive hits. Their first Diwali clash was in 1983 with 'Thoongadhey Thambi Thoongadhey' (Kamal) and 'Thanga Magan' (Rajini).

Diwali Movie Releases

Both films were successful, but 'Thoongadhey Thambi Thoongadhey' had a longer run. In 1986, 'Maveeran' (Rajini) competed with 'Punnagai Mannan' (Kamal), with the latter becoming a super hit. Read also: This Week's OTT Releases and Web Series.

Diwali Movie Releases

In 1987, 'Nayakan' (Kamal-Mani Ratnam) clashed with 'Manithan' (Rajini). 'Nayakan' won critically, but 'Manithan' led at the box office. In 1989, 'Vetri Vizha' (Kamal) and 'Mappillai' (Rajini) were released for Diwali, with Rajini emerging victorious.

Diwali Movie Releases

In 1991, 'Thalapathi' (Rajini) and 'Gunaa' (Kamal) were the Diwali releases. Rajinikanth triumphed, with 'Gunaa' underperforming. In 1992, 'Thevar Magan' (Kamal) became a blockbuster, outperforming Rajini's 'Pandian'.

Diwali Movie Releases

The last Diwali clash was in 1995 with 'Kuruthipunal' (Kamal) and 'Muthu' (Rajini). 'Muthu' won at the box office. Rajinikanth has more Diwali hits than Kamal Haasan. Read also: Which year had the most Diwali releases?

Latest Videos