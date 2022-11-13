Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kajal Raghwani sexy video: Bhojpuri actress and Khesari Lal Yadav song ‘Takiya Ke Side Kara’ is a must watch

    First Published Nov 13, 2022, 7:21 PM IST

    Bhojpuri sexy video: Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani's seductive romance is creating buzz on social media and getting all positive comments on YouTube. Take a look
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav's songs and videos continue to garner attention. Old and new tracks by Khesari are quite popular online.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    His song is attracting fans' attention once more. Social media is buzzing with discussion about the Bhojpuri song "Takiya Ke Side Kara," which features Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On YouTube, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal are trending. There have been more than 42 million views of this song. And viewers are vehemently reacting on this video, even designating Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the top Jodi.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    There is a sizable fan base for Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani. The duo alone is enough to completely destroy the song, music video, or movie.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani's fans like seeing them together. They enjoy the most popularity among Bhojpuri actors. 

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Speaking of Kajal Raghwani, she is now ranked among the top actresses in the Bhojpuri film business. Fans adore Kajal Raghwani's on-screen chemistry with Khesari Lal and her daring on-screen appearances in movies.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    In 2011's Sugna movie, Kajal Raghwani made her debut in the Bhojpuri language. The actress now has a sizable social media fan base.

