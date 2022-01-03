Kajal Aggarwal flaunts baby bump in new photo, check out

Kajal Aggarwal got married to Gautam Kitchlu. Lately, the mom-to-be posted a new picture on her Instagram story where she was seen flaunting her baby bump. Take a look at the same here.



On January 1, Kajal Aggarwal's husband Gautam Kichlu had revealed that they would be embracing parenthood. They got congratulatory messages from the entire industry. Today, the actress had taken to her social media handle to post a photo of her baby bump. She had posted a snap with Gautam. She captioned the picture as pic '2022'. As seen in the picture, her baby bump is visible. She and Gautam are in Goa celebrating New Year with their family.



Post a lot of speculations, Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu had finally revealed that they would be welcoming their first child in 2022. He had posted a cute photo on Instagram and had written, "Here's looking at you 2022." What had caught everyone's attention was the pregnant woman emoji with the caption. All their fans were happy after listening to the happy news.

To talk about Kajal and Gautam, their wedding took place in October 2020. The duo has been friends, but it has been since the lockdown that their love story had started.

In an interview with Vogue, Kajal had said in 2020, "We were used to meeting all the time. Whether it was a social party or an important professional endeavour, the other one would always show up. So, amidst the lockdown, when we didn't see each other for a few weeks—at best, we would catch a glimpse behind a mask at a grocery store—we realised that we wanted to be together."


