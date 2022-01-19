Janhvi Kapoor drops pictures with friends in a black swimsuit; check out

Janhvi Kapoor’s latest photo dump on Instagram will leave you wanting to take a vacation with your friends.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has been setting the internet on fire with her pictures, lately. She is one of the most active social media users from the Hindi film industry who never misses a chance of sharing glimpses of her dreamy vacations with her Instagram followers. On Wednesday, Janhvi Kapoor posted a photo dump on her Instagram handle from her vacay with friends amidst greenery and mountains.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

In a monochrome swimsuit, Janhvi Kapoor sits at the corner of an infinity pool opening to the view of scenic mountains covered with misty fog and clouds. ALSO READ: Kiara Advani to Pooja Hegde, don’t miss out on bikini pictures of these 6 actresses

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Sitting casually on the floor by the poolside, Janhvi Kapoor and her friend can be seen chilling in each other’s company while the girls are engrossed in a fun chat. Their moment was beautifully captured on the lens.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor flaunted her photography skills with this picture as she captures the picturesque sunset. The photograph looks like a perfect painting, showing the mountains at a distance, a river and lush green trees. ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s flaunts her floral bikini; see pics

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

The vacation also meant sheer indulgence in some gourmet food for Janhvi Kapoor. She shared a picture of a lavish spread of delicacies that included spaghetti, pasta, salad and more.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor’s clothes do not simply reflect her style but also her thoughts. The ‘Gunjan Saxena’ actor wore a t-shirt that read “No homophobia, no transphobia, no sexism, no violence.”

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

On Tuesday, Janhvi Kapoor had shared a fresh set of pictures wherein she was clad in a yellow-coloured floral bikini. In the pictures, Janhvi was enjoying a dip in the swimming pool as she posed for pictures.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Janhvi Kapoor also donned a pink swimsuit, a picture of which she had shared recently. The swimwear that Janhvi wore was from Norma Kamali and was priced roughly at Rs 19,560.

Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram