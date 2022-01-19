  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Janhvi Kapoor drops pictures with friends in a black swimsuit; check out

    First Published Jan 19, 2022, 7:09 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Janhvi Kapoor’s latest photo dump on Instagram will leave you wanting to take a vacation with your friends.

    Janhvi Kapoor drops pictures with friends in a black swimsuit; check out drb

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor has been setting the internet on fire with her pictures, lately. She is one of the most active social media users from the Hindi film industry who never misses a chance of sharing glimpses of her dreamy vacations with her Instagram followers. On Wednesday, Janhvi Kapoor posted a photo dump on her Instagram handle from her vacay with friends amidst greenery and mountains.

    Janhvi Kapoor drops pictures with friends in a black swimsuit; check out drb

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    In a monochrome swimsuit, Janhvi Kapoor sits at the corner of an infinity pool opening to the view of scenic mountains covered with misty fog and clouds.

    ALSO READ: Kiara Advani to Pooja Hegde, don’t miss out on bikini pictures of these 6 actresses

    Janhvi Kapoor drops pictures with friends in a black swimsuit; check out drb

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Sitting casually on the floor by the poolside, Janhvi Kapoor and her friend can be seen chilling in each other’s company while the girls are engrossed in a fun chat. Their moment was beautifully captured on the lens.

    Janhvi Kapoor drops pictures with friends in a black swimsuit; check out drb

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor flaunted her photography skills with this picture as she captures the picturesque sunset. The photograph looks like a perfect painting, showing the mountains at a distance, a river and lush green trees.

    ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor’s flaunts her floral bikini; see pics

    Janhvi Kapoor drops pictures with friends in a black swimsuit; check out drb

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    The vacation also meant sheer indulgence in some gourmet food for Janhvi Kapoor. She shared a picture of a lavish spread of delicacies that included spaghetti, pasta, salad and more.

    Janhvi Kapoor drops pictures with friends in a black swimsuit; check out drb

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor’s clothes do not simply reflect her style but also her thoughts. The ‘Gunjan Saxena’ actor wore a t-shirt that read “No homophobia, no transphobia, no sexism, no violence.”

    Janhvi Kapoor drops pictures with friends in a black swimsuit; check out drb

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    On Tuesday, Janhvi Kapoor had shared a fresh set of pictures wherein she was clad in a yellow-coloured floral bikini. In the pictures, Janhvi was enjoying a dip in the swimming pool as she posed for pictures.

    Janhvi Kapoor drops pictures with friends in a black swimsuit; check out drb

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    Janhvi Kapoor also donned a pink swimsuit, a picture of which she had shared recently. The swimwear that Janhvi wore was from Norma Kamali and was priced roughly at Rs 19,560.

    Janhvi Kapoor drops pictures with friends in a black swimsuit; check out drb

    Image: Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

    The actor was probably vacationing in Darjeeling, West Bengal. In of her posts, she mentioned of a resort that is in Darjeeling. Janhvi had recently recovered from Covid-19.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hollywood Was this when troubles started in Jason Momoa Lisa Bonet marriage drb

    Was this when troubles started in Jason Momoa, Lisa Bonet’s marriage?

    After Rashmika Mandanna, now Vijay Deverakonda hikes his fee for Liger; read this RCB

    After Rashmika Mandanna, now Vijay Deverakonda hikes his fee for Liger; read this

    RIP Andre Leon Talley Vogue former editor at large dies at 73 drb

    RIP Andre Leon Talley: Vogue’s former editor-at-large dies at 73

    Why Shakhawat Ali Nobel brutally murdered his actress wife Raima Islam Shimu? Here's what we know RCB

    Why Shakhawat Ali Nobel brutally murdered his actress wife Raima Islam Shimu? Here's what we know

    Vicky Kaushal visits Kishore Kumar college in Indore plays cricket there drb

    Vicky Kaushal visits Kishore Kumar’s college in Indore, plays cricket there

    Recent Stories

    Security alert issued in Delhi after intelligence inputs of possible terror attack on Republic Day 2022-dnm

    Security alert issued in Delhi after intelligence inputs of possible terror attack on Republic Day 2022

    UP Election 2022: BJP to contest on all 403 seats in alliance with Apna Dal and Nishad Party-dnm

    UP Election 2022: BJP to contest on all 403 seats in alliance with Apna Dal and Nishad Party

    IND vs SA 2021-22, 1st ODI: Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen slam blistering tons; India need 297 to win against South Africa-ayh

    IND vs SA 2021-22, 1st ODI: Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen slam blistering tons; India needs 297 to win

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress not to announce CM face, to fight under collective leadership-dnm

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress not to announce CM face, to fight under collective leadership

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Trivendra Singh Rawat excuses from contesting polls, focus on BJP forming govt-dnm

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Trivendra Singh Rawat excuses from contesting polls, ‘focus on BJP forming govt’

    Recent Videos

    Explained True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    Explained: True magnitude of the Tonga volcano eruption and what may happen next

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil on OFC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Cannot blame defence line; midfield and forwards also need to work hard - NEUFC's Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP-dnm

    UP Election 2022: Netaji ne badi koshish kari, says Akhilesh Yadav on Aparna joining BJP

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar on win against NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC is not just building a team for this year, so it's just a start - Anshul Katiyar

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, NEUFC vs OFC, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 64): Odisha FC keeps playoffs hopes alive with win over NorthEast United

    Video Icon