Is Ranbir Kapoor why Alia Bhatt skipped Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's wedding? Read the real reason

Alia Bhatt, who is very close to Katrina Kaif as well as her Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal has left fans, social media users surprised by her absence at the grand wedding. Read the reason



Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's wedding is one of the year's biggest events. Today around 3:30 pm to 3:45 pm, Katrina Kaif will become Katrina Kaushal. Many Bollywood celebrities are present at the venue, Six Senses Resort, Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan. A few big celebs from the film industry who are close to Katrina are missing at the wedding.

Alia Bhatt is one of them, who is gym-buddy of Katrina and have seen together on many occasions. Now, Alia's absence has been met by surprise, social media trolls and memes. Alia is also close to Vicky; they both did a hit film called Raazi. It is said that Alia is currently busy with her shooting schedule of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani directed by Karan Johar.

Today, Alia Bhatt has to attend the trailer launch of RRR, which is the most ambitious project happening in the south film industry by Baahubali director SS Rajamouli. The film features some big names like Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Ajay Devgan, etc. ALSO READ: Exclusive: Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif would secretly meet at a common friend’s place

We all know Alia Bhatt's beau Ranbir Kapoor had a past with Katrina Kaif. They both had an ugly break-up a few years back. Netizens think that this can be one of the main reasons for Alia's absence. A close source to Alia reveals that both Vicky and Katrina invited the Raazi actress.

