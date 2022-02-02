Irrfan Khan's last days were in anger-pain yet he never failed to smile, recalls Anup Singh

In this book, filmmaker Anup Singh wrote about the last few days of the late actor Irrfan Khan in the hospital.

Irrfan Khan’s untimely demise shocked his fans and friends from the film industry. The talented actor Irrfan Khan died at the age of 53 on April 29, 2020. Recently, filmmaker Anup Singh, who has worked with Irrfan in two films, Quissa and The Song Of Scorpions, wrote a book about the relationship with the late actor.



In this book, Anup Singh wrote about the last few days of the Irrfan Khan in the hospital. In an excerpt printed in the Scroll.in, Singh has said that he visited Irrfan in the hospital and mentioned that the actor was suffering from immense pain yet he never failed to smile.



Before Irrfan passed away, Singh remembered sitting beside the actor when he reached the nurse to give him a morphine shot due to his intense pain and inability to move his body. Also Read: Irrfan Khan's son recalls his Baba's chemotherapy sessions, shares how he used to deal with pain

In the book, Anup also revealed that Khan wanted to play Duryodhana in Mahabharat for his next film. The movie was about Duryodhana’s last days. At that time, Irrfan had said that he would soon leave for London for some more tests. Khan said, "I do think, you know: where will I die? Here? In London? And, other than pain, who’ll be there? Will I pass while asleep? Pass? What a strange word. Pass to where?”

