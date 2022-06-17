12 ultra hot pictures of Paige Spiranac, 2022's sexiest woman alive

Golf influencer Paige Spiranac has been named 2022's sexiest woman alive by Maxim Magazine.

Paige Spiranac, a golf influencer, has been named 2022's sexiest woman alive by Maxim Magazine. The 29-year-old is a former professional golfer and YouTube golf coach from the United States. Her Instagram account has more than 3.3 million followers, and her YouTube channel has over 278 thousand subscribers. Also read: HOT Photos: Beyoncé flaunts her curvy-sexy body in golden gown; singer poses for British Vogue

Paige Spiranac is now a Maxim magazine cover model, posing in bed and braless beneath a white button-up shirt on the front of the 2022 Maxim Hot 100 issue. Here's a look at 12 ultra-hot photographs of the golf influencer:

"So @MaximMag named me the sexiest woman alive this year and I'm in disbelief!" Spiranac tweeted on Thursday. "Thank you Maxim for this amazing honor."

The American beauty was shock at being named sexiest woman alive. "Are you sure?" she responded when informed that Maxim had handed her top spot.

"To me being sexy is about confidence and feeling comfortable in your own skin," the golf influencer explained.

"I've always tried to stay true to myself though out my unconventional path and now I'm so proud to be following so many amazing women who carried the title in years before me," Spiranac added.

Paige Spiranac, who no longer competes as a pro-golfer, has more followers on Instagram than Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

The 29-year-old spends most of her time working on business adventures and her podcast, but still takes time off for golf.

