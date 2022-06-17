Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    12 ultra hot pictures of Paige Spiranac, 2022's sexiest woman alive

    First Published Jun 17, 2022, 3:19 PM IST

    Golf influencer Paige Spiranac has been named 2022's sexiest woman alive by Maxim Magazine.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Paige Spiranac, a golf influencer, has been named 2022's sexiest woman alive by Maxim Magazine. The 29-year-old is a former professional golfer and YouTube golf coach from the United States. Her Instagram account has more than 3.3 million followers, and her YouTube channel has over 278 thousand subscribers.

    Also read: HOT Photos: Beyoncé flaunts her curvy-sexy body in golden gown; singer poses for British Vogue

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Paige Spiranac is now a Maxim magazine cover model, posing in bed and braless beneath a white button-up shirt on the front of the 2022 Maxim Hot 100 issue. Here's a look at 12 ultra-hot photographs of the golf influencer:

    Image Credit: Instagram

    "So @MaximMag named me the sexiest woman alive this year and I'm in disbelief!" Spiranac tweeted on Thursday. "Thank you Maxim for this amazing honor."

    Image Credit: Instagram

    The American beauty was shock at being named sexiest woman alive. "Are you sure?" she responded when informed that Maxim had handed her top spot.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    "To me being sexy is about confidence and feeling comfortable in your own skin," the golf influencer explained.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    "I've always tried to stay true to myself though out my unconventional path and now I'm so proud to be following so many amazing women who carried the title in years before me," Spiranac added.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Paige Spiranac, who no longer competes as a pro-golfer, has more followers on Instagram than Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    The 29-year-old spends most of her time working on business adventures and her podcast, but still takes time off for golf.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Paige Spiranac was the guest of honor at a Maxim event in celebrating the cover, as seen in a video she shared to her Instagram story on Thursday. While reflecting on the experience with Maxim, the golf influencer said in a separate Instagram story video that she got “double pink eye” the day after shooting the cover.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sasha Banks breaks silence on reports of her WWE release-ayh

    Sasha Banks breaks silence on reports of her WWE release

    Case filed against Virata Parvam actor Sai Pallavi on Kashmiri Pandit exodus comments drb

    Case filed against Virata Parvam actor Sai Pallavi on Kashmiri Pandit exodus comments

    Weekend Watch: Know movies and web series released on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and more RBA

    Weekend Watch: Know movies and web series released on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar and more

    Virata Parvam movie review: Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati's love tale is a must watch RBA

    Virata Parvam movie review: Sai Pallavi, Rana Daggubati's love tale is a must watch

    Riley Museum says Kim Kardashian did not damage Marilyn Monroe dress drb

    Riley’s Museum says Kim Kardashian did not damage Marilyn Monroe's dress

    Recent Stories

    Andhra Pradesh SSC result 2022 Govt to conduct betterment exam for Class 10th students Details here gcw

    Andhra Pradesh SSC result 2022: Govt to conduct betterment exam for Class 10th students; Details here

    NBA Finals 2022, national basketball association: Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson call out critics as Golden State Warriors celebrate title win-krn

    NBA Finals 2022: Curry and Thompson call out critics as Warriors celebrate title win

    Best way to have frozen food in Summers; Here are ways to keep them fresh RBA

    Best way to have frozen food in Summers; Here are ways to keep them fresh

    Who is Abdul Rehman Makki the Pakistani terrorist China backs gcw

    Who is Abdul Rehman Makki, the Pakistani terrorist China backs?

    Sasha Banks breaks silence on reports of her WWE release-ayh

    Sasha Banks breaks silence on reports of her WWE release

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra: Inside the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra: Inside the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 3: Riding a battle tank

    Asianet News-NCC Vajra Jayanti Yatra Day 2: Riding a battle tank

    Video Icon
    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Asianet News-NCC 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra' Day 2: At the Pangode War Memorial

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    India@75: Asianet News and NCC launch 'Vajra Jayanti Yatra'

    Video Icon
    Detained Congress leaders sing Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram in police station gcw

    Detained Congress leaders sing 'Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram' in police station

    Video Icon