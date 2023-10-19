Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    (HOT PHOTOS) Is Mouni Roy copying Mia Khalifa? Here's what we know; check out her BOLD pics

    First Published Oct 19, 2023, 3:35 PM IST

     Bollywood actress Mouni Roy's lace bodysuit goes viral on social media. Many compare her to Mia Khalifa, one user wrote, “you are looking like Mia Khalifa”

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The television series Naagin made Mouni Roy a household name. As a social media addict, she has attracted people with her beautiful beauty and hourglass body.

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Fans still like the actress and her sexy appearance after seeing her recent photos. Some likened her to former pornstar Mia Khalifa, who posted bold content on social media. 
     

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mouni turned heads in her recent picture in a black lace bodysuit, showcasing her curves. In a seductive attire, her unkempt hair and tall boots made her appear stunning. 
     

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    After the image went viral, followers praised Mouni's beauty in the comments. Many users reacted with fire emojis, but one said, “Fantastic and spectacular 🔥”
     

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    One could not get enough of Mouni's beauty, writing, “Oh my ❤️‍🔥 @imouniroy”. Another user said, “Perfect figure size shape looking lovely”.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    A third user comment on Mouni Roy, “Sexy lingerie n boots 👢 😍 goddess M, every man worshipping u ❤ 😍”

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Apart from all the praises and positive comments, many social media users compared these pictures of Mouni Roy with former adult star Mia Khalifa. 

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    One user wrote, “You are not looking like Nayanthara, you are looking like Mia Khalifa. Did you forget to wear something?” 

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    On the professional front, Bollywood actress Mouni Roy has last seen in the mini-series Sultan Of Delhi. She is currently working in The Virgin Tree.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Mouni Roy stole the show with her performance in Brahmastra Part One last year. Also Read: Kim Kardashian Hottest photos: 7 BOLD pictures of the fashion icon

