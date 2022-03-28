Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Oscars 2022: Benedict Cumberbatch, Jason Momoa show their support for Ukraine at red carpet

    First Published Mar 28, 2022, 5:52 PM IST

    At the Oscars 2022 red carpet, actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Jason Momoa extended their support for Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

    Image: Getty Images

    The much-awaited and the biggest event in the world of cinema, the 94th Academy Awards were held on Sunday in Los Angeles. The star-studded event has always been one of the most looked-up events in the history of glitz and glamour. World’s some of the finest actors, filmmakers, technicians and more graced the Oscars 2022 award ceremony. While all eyes were glued to the top four categories, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Film, two actors from Hollywood who stole the show with their subtle message for the world. Actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Jason Momoa showed their solidarity with Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

    Image: Getty Images

    Benedict Cumberbatch wore a lapel pin on his black tuxedo which was in the colours of the Ukrainian flag – yellow and blue.

    ALSO READ: BTS surprises all with their Oscars 2022 appearance

    Image: Getty Images

    The Aquaman actor Jason Momoa also extended his support for Ukraine and its people in a similar fashion. Jason’s pocket scarf was also in yellow and blue colour.

    Image: Getty Images

    This is not the first time that Benedict Cumberbatch showed his support for Ukraine. Last month on February 28, benedict gave a powerful speech when he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In his speech, he strongly opined in favour of Ukraine, calling out Russia’s “atrocity”.

    ALSO READ: Oscars 2022: 'King Richard' Will Smith punches Chris Rock, later apologises

    Image: Getty Images

    As for Jason Momoa, he was reunited with Zoe Kravitz at the Oscars 2022, two months after they officially announced their split. They both announced winners of two different categories.

    Image: Getty Images

    Benedict Cumberbatch was nominated in the Best Actor category for ‘the Power of The Dog’. He was up against other actors including Will Smith for King Richard who bagged both the Academy Awards as well as the BAFTA Award 2022.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Academy Awards BTS surprises all with their Oscars 2022 appearance drb

    BTS surprises all with their Oscars 2022 appearance

    RRR Box Office With Rs 500 cr SS Rajamouli Ram Charan Jr NTR starrer breaks Prabhas Baahubali 2 record drb

    RRR Box Office: With Rs 500 cr SS Rajamouli's Ram Charan, Jr NTR starrer breaks Prabhas’s Baahubali 2 record

    KGF Chapter 2: Who is Anant Nag? Why did Prakash Raj replace him in Yash's film? RBA

    KGF Chapter 2: Who is Anant Nag? Why did Prakash Raj replace him in Yash's film?

    Academy Awards Oscars 2022 Bollywood reacts to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock Neetu Kapoor Varun Dhawan post comments drb

    Oscars 2022: Bollywood reacts to Will Smith slapping Chris Rock; Neetu Kapoor, Varun Dhawan post comments

    Actress assault case Dileep appears before Kerala crime branch drb

    Actress assault case: Dileep appears before crime branch

    Recent Stories

    11 Indian cryptocurrency exchanges evaded tax worth Rs 81.54 crore: Govt - ADT

    11 Indian cryptocurrency exchanges evaded tax worth Rs 81.54 crore: Govt

    Ravi Shastri reveals how much money would he have drawn during Indian Premier League IPL Auction-ayh

    Ravi Shastri reveals how much money would he have drawn during IPL Auction

    football Italy's Mancini to remain in charge despite Qatar World Cup 2022 shocker - Report snt

    Italy's Mancini to remain in charge despite Qatar World Cup 2022 shocker - Report

    Maharashtra Human eyes ears others parts found in closed Nashik shop gcw

    Human eyes, ears, brain, others parts found in containers in Nashik shop

    Academy Awards BTS surprises all with their Oscars 2022 appearance drb

    BTS surprises all with their Oscars 2022 appearance

    Recent Videos

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers - ycb

    Karnataka SSLC Exam 2022: Muslim students follow HC order, remove hijab and enter exam centers

    Video Icon
    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Man attacks Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after breaching security cordon

    Video Icon
    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya - ycb

    Madrasas brainwash children, I will appeal to CM to ban them: Karnataka MLA Renukacharya

    Video Icon
    Bus tragedy in Andhra Pradesh several dead, injured - ycb

    Wedding turns tragic in Andhra Pradesh as bus falls into 50-feet pit killing 7, injuring 45

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Rishabh Pant, Ricky Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals DC-ayh

    IPL 2022: Pant, Ponting confident of a good start by Delhi Capitals

    Video Icon