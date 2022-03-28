Oscars 2022: Benedict Cumberbatch, Jason Momoa show their support for Ukraine at red carpet

At the Oscars 2022 red carpet, actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Jason Momoa extended their support for Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

The much-awaited and the biggest event in the world of cinema, the 94th Academy Awards were held on Sunday in Los Angeles. The star-studded event has always been one of the most looked-up events in the history of glitz and glamour. World’s some of the finest actors, filmmakers, technicians and more graced the Oscars 2022 award ceremony. While all eyes were glued to the top four categories, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Director and Best Film, two actors from Hollywood who stole the show with their subtle message for the world. Actors Benedict Cumberbatch and Jason Momoa showed their solidarity with Ukraine against Russia’s invasion.

Benedict Cumberbatch wore a lapel pin on his black tuxedo which was in the colours of the Ukrainian flag – yellow and blue. ALSO READ: BTS surprises all with their Oscars 2022 appearance

The Aquaman actor Jason Momoa also extended his support for Ukraine and its people in a similar fashion. Jason’s pocket scarf was also in yellow and blue colour.

This is not the first time that Benedict Cumberbatch showed his support for Ukraine. Last month on February 28, benedict gave a powerful speech when he was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. In his speech, he strongly opined in favour of Ukraine, calling out Russia’s “atrocity”. ALSO READ: Oscars 2022: 'King Richard' Will Smith punches Chris Rock, later apologises

As for Jason Momoa, he was reunited with Zoe Kravitz at the Oscars 2022, two months after they officially announced their split. They both announced winners of two different categories.

