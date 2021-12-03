Here's how Rashmika Mandanna surprised her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun

Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna sent her Pushpa co-star Allu Arjun special goodies; here what she sent



Actress Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun are all set for their big release this month on December 07 Pushpa. The film also features Malayalam star Fahadh Faasil in lead role. There is a particular song featuring Samantha Ruth Prabhu dancing alongside Allu Arjun, which is one of the film's highlights.



It is said that, Samantha has started shooting for the song in Hyderabad's Ramoji Film City with Allu Arjun in a specially erected set for the dance number. The song is choreographed by Ganesh Acharya and composed by Devi Sri Prasad.

In the film, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen in a never seen before, raw and unpolished, non-glam avatar as Srivalli, for which her fans are excitedly waiting to see. It looks like Rashmika has left no stones unturned to give her best as Srivalli in Pushpa. It would be rather a delight to watch her in this avatar. Also Read: Did Rashmika Mandanna dance for 18 hours to match steps with Allu Arjun?



Recently, Rashmika decided to surprise Allu Arjun by sending him a box of yummy goodies. Allu Arjun took to his Instagram stories to post a photo of Rashmika's goodie box and thank her.

Rashmika also sent a written note to him which read, "Just felt like sending you something sir...all the best to us for Pushpa! Love, Rashmika" Allu Arjun took a image of the goodie box and thanked Rashmika. He wrote, "Thank you for your pleasant surprise dear @rashmika_mandanna"

