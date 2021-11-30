Did Rashmika Mandanna dance for 18 hours to match steps with Allu Arjun?

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna will be seen opposite Allu Arjun in the film. Did she dance for 18 hours to match steps with the actor? Here's what we know about the same. Read to know further.

Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna is known for her hard work and commitment skills. She is known to put in all her efforts when it comes to prepping up for films. The actress is actually living a suitcase life as she is always seen running back and forth for the shooting of her movies. The actress had undergone rigorous dance practices and reharsals to match up with the steps of her co-star Allu Arjun , and ace her role in Pushpa.

A source close to the industry had released a media statement saying that the actress had rehearsed for long hours to match up the dance steps with her co-actor Allu Arjun. The source had said that Rashmika had always admired Allu Arjun for his acting crafts and great dancing skills. Both the stars shared a lovely bond while on sets of Pushpa. Having been amazed at Allu's dance moves, Rashmika rehearsed more than 18 hours a day to match up the steps with him during the shoots. The source also said that the actress had a blast shooting with the super cool Allu Arjun. Her strong efforts and a keen interest towards learning things flawlessly were a true mark of her being a perfectionist who put in her everything to slip into the character.

To talk about the Pushpa actress Rashmika Mandanna, she has been receiving great responses from all over the world, ever since the release of her first look from her first multilingual Pan-India film released. The audiences are surely excited to see her as the raw and rustic Srivalli who has been the soul of the movie. It looks like with Pushpa, Rashmika will be establishing yet another milestone in the entertainment industry. To talk about Pushpa, the movie features Allu Arjun Fahadh Faasil in pivotal roles. Apart from Pushpa, the actress also has two Bollywood movies in her kitty. She has just wrapped up the shooting of two Hindi movies Mission Majnu and Good Bye.


