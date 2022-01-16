Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: Know 7 interesting facts to net worth of Shershaah star

Sidharth Malhotra turns 37 on (January 16). He is known for his captivating looks, ravishing persona and fantastic acting. Check out some of the exciting and unknown facts about the actor.

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is one of the finest actors in the tinsel town; that he showed in his last film Shershaah. Besides his acting, Sidharth's films are known for some of the greatest dance numbers, such as Kar Gayi chul, Kala Chashma, , Let’s Nacho, and some romantic songs like Ishq Wala Love, Ishq Bulaava, Mann Bharryaa etc. On his birthday today, we bring to you some of the lesser-known facts and his net worth of the handsome hunk of Bollywood.



Sidharth Malhotra's debut film was Student Of The Year, but it was reported that he was meant to be a part of Priyanka Chopra's Fashion. Sadly, due to his contract with Gladrags, Sidharth could not take part in the film.

He is a borderline gadget freak; Sidharth loves buying the latest gadgets. He cannot get enough of gadgets



Sidharth was a successful model; he worked for a big fashion brand like Roberto Cavalli. He walked the ramp at big fashion shows worldwide, New York, Milan, Paris, and many more.

Sidharth loves animals. He has a pet dog; Boxer named Oscar. The actor has always been vocal about his love for dogs and associated with PETA, an animal welfare NGO.



Sidharth is a Punjabi boy from Delhi, loves eating. His favourite dishes are Punjabi food, Jalebi, Biryani, Italian Cuisine, Sushi and homemade meals. Also Read: Kiara Advani on 'friendship' with Sidharth Malhotra; actress shares her mantra for maintaining healthy bond

In 2007, before his debut in Bollywood, Sidharth went on to win the title of Mr Gujarat. After that, he featured more than twice on the cover of the Men’s Health magazine. In 2012, a UK poll voted him the most handsome debutant.