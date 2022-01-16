  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: Know 7 interesting facts to net worth of Shershaah star

    First Published Jan 16, 2022, 6:00 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Sidharth Malhotra turns 37 on (January 16). He is known for his captivating looks, ravishing persona and fantastic acting. Check out some of the exciting and unknown facts about the actor.

    Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: Know 7 interesting facts to net worth of Shershaah star RCB

    Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra is one of the finest actors in the tinsel town; that he showed in his last film Shershaah. Besides his acting, Sidharth's films are known for some of the greatest dance numbers, such as Kar Gayi chul, Kala Chashma, , Let’s Nacho, and some romantic songs like Ishq Wala Love, Ishq Bulaava, Mann Bharryaa etc. On his birthday today, we bring to you some of the lesser-known facts and his net worth of the handsome hunk of Bollywood.
     

    Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: Know 7 interesting facts to net worth of Shershaah star RCB

    Sidharth Malhotra's debut film was Student Of The Year, but it was reported that he was meant to be a part of Priyanka Chopra's Fashion. Sadly, due to his contract with Gladrags, Sidharth could not take part in the film.

    Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: Know 7 interesting facts to net worth of Shershaah star RCB

    He is a borderline gadget freak; Sidharth loves buying the latest gadgets. He cannot get enough of gadgets
     

    Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: Know 7 interesting facts to net worth of Shershaah star RCB

    Sidharth was a successful model; he worked for a big fashion brand like Roberto Cavalli. He walked the ramp at big fashion shows worldwide, New York, Milan, Paris, and many more.

    Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: Know 7 interesting facts to net worth of Shershaah star RCB

    Sidharth loves animals. He has a pet dog; Boxer named Oscar. The actor has always been vocal about his love for dogs and associated with PETA, an animal welfare NGO.
     

    Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: Know 7 interesting facts to net worth of Shershaah star RCB

    Sidharth is a Punjabi boy from Delhi, loves eating. His favourite dishes are Punjabi food, Jalebi, Biryani, Italian Cuisine, Sushi and homemade meals. Also Read: Kiara Advani on 'friendship' with Sidharth Malhotra; actress shares her mantra for maintaining healthy bond

    Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: Know 7 interesting facts to net worth of Shershaah star RCB

    In 2007, before his debut in Bollywood, Sidharth went on to win the title of Mr Gujarat. After that, he featured more than twice on the cover of the Men’s Health magazine. In 2012, a UK poll voted him the most handsome debutant.

    Happy Birthday Sidharth Malhotra: Know 7 interesting facts to net worth of Shershaah star RCB

    According to various websites, Sidharth Malhotra's net worth in 2021 was allegedly Rs 80 Crore. His monthly income is Rs 60 Lakh, and it is reportedly said that he changes Rs 7 Crore for movies. Also Read: Karan Johar's 'Yodha' is Sidharth Malhotra, see photo

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Army Day: Vicky Kaushal to Mohanlal to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs pay tribute to the soldiers RCB

    Indian Army Day: Vicky Kaushal to Mohanlal to Sidharth Malhotra, celebs pay tribute to the soldiers

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer still in ICU, will be under observation for 10 more days RCB

    Lata Mangeshkar health update: Singer still in ICU, will be under observation for 10 more days

    Salman Khan files defamation suit against his Panvel Farmhouse Neighbour; court rejects Khan's plea RCB

    Salman Khan files defamation suit against his Panvel Farmhouse Neighbour; court rejects plea

    Sanjeeda Shaikh fails miserably while trying to copy Samantha Ruth Prabhu, gets trolled by netizens RCB

    Sanjeeda Shaikh fails miserably while trying to copy Samantha Ruth Prabhu, gets trolled by netizens

    Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Review: Selena Gomez's film gets mixed reactions on Twitter RCB

    Hotel Transylvania: Transformania Review: Selena Gomez's film gets mixed reactions on Twitter

    Recent Stories

    Vijay Sethupathi birthday: 7 rare facts about the Tamil Superstar fans should know RCB

    Vijay Sethupathi birthday: 7 rare facts about the Tamil Superstar fans should know

    Ashes 2021-22, AUS vs ENG, Hobart Test: Centurion Travis Head to lacklustre England - Analysing the talking points from Day 2-ayh

    Ashes 2021-22, Hobart Test: Centurion Head to lacklustre England - Analysing the talking points from Day 2

    Virat Kohli steps down as Test captain: BCCI respects decision; says selectors will decide on replacement-ayh

    Virat Kohli steps down as Test captain: BCCI respects decision; says selectors will decide on replacement

    Celeb Spotted: Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone to Kartik Aaryan and more clicked enjoying weekend RCB

    Celeb Spotted: Kareena Kapoor to Deepika Padukone to Kartik Aaryan and more clicked enjoying weekend

    Virat Kohli thanks MS Dhoni as he steps down as Test skipper, Twitter explodes-ayh

    Virat Kohli thanks MS Dhoni as he steps down as Test skipper, Twitter explodes

    Recent Videos

    Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks: Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    'Roads like Kangana Ranaut's cheeks': Jharkhand Congress MLA promises in video message

    Video Icon
    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    UP Election 2022: Diwali on Makar Sankranti, say Gorakhpur residents as BJP brings Yogi Adityanath in contest

    Video Icon
    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Unveiled on Army Day: New combat uniform of the Indian Army

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, FC Goa vs NorthEast Utd: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil on FCG draw-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: NEUFC can say that it played good, must continue with the same rhythm - Khalid Jamil

    Video Icon
    Army Day 2022 'Main Bharat ka jawan hoon' video will give you goosebumps

    Army Day 2022: 'Main Bharat ka jawan hoon' video will give you goosebumps

    Video Icon