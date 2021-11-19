Karan Johar's 'Yodha' is Sidharth Malhotra, see photo

Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra next much-anticipated film is Yodha. Karan Johar and the actor had taken to social media to announce the movie. Check out Sidharth's first look from the movie right here.

Karan Johar has released the promo of Yodha, which is the first action drama movie of Dharma Productions'. It was yesterday when the filmmaker had shared the first look of the film and had written a caption that read, after conquering the peaks, Karan is proud to present Sidharth Malhotra back with power in the first of the action drama film by Dharma Productions titled Yodha. The film will be directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha.

Karan had then revealed that the female lead cast of the film should be announced pretty soon. However, his movie Yodha is coming to hijack the big screens on November 11, 2022. As seen in the motion poster, Sidharth can be seen donning an angry look. He is injured while holding a gun in an aircraft. The film is based on an aeroplane hijack story. As per Dharma productions, the film will have two female leads whose names have been kept under mystery as of now.



On the work front, apart from this film, the actor has Mission Majnu. He will be seen opposite Rashmika Mandanna. The movie is set to release on May 13, 2022, and has been directed by Shantanu Bagchi. The 1970s thriller film shall see Malhotra play the role of a RAW agent who leads a big operation in Pakistan. The movie also shows Mandanna's entry into the Hindi industry. The film is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala of RSVP and Amar Butala and Garima Mehta for Guilty By Association Media.

To talk about Sidharth, he was last seen in Shershaah, where he had played the role of Vikram Batra while Kiara Advani had played the role of his girlfriend Dimple Cheema. Next up, he also has Thank God, which shall release soon.