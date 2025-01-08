Emergency: Kangana Ranaut invites Priyanka Gandhi to watch her movie based on former Indian PM Indira Gandhi

Actress Kangana Ranaut invited Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to watch Emergency. Kanaga extended the invitation during an interaction with her fellow MP in Parliament. The film comes out on January 17.

Kangana Ranaut recently urged Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to watch her upcoming film Emergency, in which she plays Priyanka's grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kanaga invited a conversation with a fellow MP in Parliament.

“I actually met Priyanka Gandhi ji in Parliament, and the first thing I told her was, ‘Aapko Emergency dekhni chahiye (You should watch Emergency),’” Kangana told. “She was very gracious and responded, ‘Yeah, maybe.’ I said, ‘You will quite like it.’”

The actor underlined the compassion and depth she gave to her depiction of Indira Gandhi, as well as the period during which the Indira Gandhi administration declared an emergency in India. “I believe it’s a very sensitive and sensible portrayal of one episode and one personality. I’ve taken great care to portray Mrs. Gandhi with dignity,” Kangana said.

Kangana reflected on her research approach, saying, "Throughout my investigation, I observed a lot of emphasis on her personal life—her connection with her husband, friends, and problematic equations. I thought to myself, "There is so much more to a person." I've taken extra precautions to avoid heading in those areas since women are constantly reduced to their equation with males around them and exciting interactions."

Emergency, set amid one of the most turbulent eras in Indian political history, delves into Indira Gandhi's 1975 declaration of a state of emergency. Kangana, who directs and stars in the film, is joined by Anupam Kher and Shreyas Talpade.

Emergency is set to be released in cinemas on January 17. However, it encountered various challenges, particularly while acquiring a Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certificate. It was originally planned to hit theatres on September 6. Certain Sikh groups also opposed its distribution, accusing the creators of misrepresenting the film.

Kangana has previously claimed that she had to sell her Mumbai house to support the movie following the postponement, an experience she had not anticipated when bringing this film to reality. The film depicts the political landscape of the time, from Jayaprakash Narayan's fervent demonstrations (Anupam Kher) to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's oratorical genius (Shreyas Talpade).

Milind Soman plays Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Mahima Choudhary as Pupul Jayakar, and the late actor Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram. Vishak Nair will portray the part of Sanjay Gandhi in the political drama.

