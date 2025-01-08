Emergency: Kangana Ranaut invites Priyanka Gandhi to watch her movie based on former Indian PM Indira Gandhi

Actress Kangana Ranaut invited Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to watch Emergency. Kanaga extended the invitation during an interaction with her fellow MP in Parliament. The film comes out on January 17.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 8, 2025, 1:52 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 8, 2025, 1:52 PM IST

Kangana Ranaut recently urged Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to watch her upcoming film Emergency, in which she plays Priyanka's grandmother, former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Kanaga invited a conversation with a fellow MP in Parliament. 

article_image2

“I actually met Priyanka Gandhi ji in Parliament, and the first thing I told her was, ‘Aapko Emergency dekhni chahiye (You should watch Emergency),’” Kangana told. “She was very gracious and responded, ‘Yeah, maybe.’ I said, ‘You will quite like it.’”

article_image3

The actor underlined the compassion and depth she gave to her depiction of Indira Gandhi, as well as the period during which the Indira Gandhi administration declared an emergency in India. “I believe it’s a very sensitive and sensible portrayal of one episode and one personality. I’ve taken great care to portray Mrs. Gandhi with dignity,” Kangana said.

article_image4

Kangana reflected on her research approach, saying, "Throughout my investigation, I observed a lot of emphasis on her personal life—her connection with her husband, friends, and problematic equations. I thought to myself, "There is so much more to a person." I've taken extra precautions to avoid heading in those areas since women are constantly reduced to their equation with males around them and exciting interactions."

article_image5

Emergency, set amid one of the most turbulent eras in Indian political history, delves into Indira Gandhi's 1975 declaration of a state of emergency. Kangana, who directs and stars in the film, is joined by Anupam Kher and Shreyas Talpade.

article_image6

Emergency is set to be released in cinemas on January 17. However, it encountered various challenges, particularly while acquiring a Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) certificate. It was originally planned to hit theatres on September 6. Certain Sikh groups also opposed its distribution, accusing the creators of misrepresenting the film.

article_image7

Kangana has previously claimed that she had to sell her Mumbai house to support the movie following the postponement, an experience she had not anticipated when bringing this film to reality. The film depicts the political landscape of the time, from Jayaprakash Narayan's fervent demonstrations (Anupam Kher) to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's oratorical genius (Shreyas Talpade).

article_image8

Emergency movie date postponed

Milind Soman plays Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw, Mahima Choudhary as Pupul Jayakar, and the late actor Satish Kaushik as Jagjivan Ram. Vishak Nair will portray the part of Sanjay Gandhi in the political drama.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Toxic Teaser OUT: Yash's stylish avatar and thrilling preview leave fans hooked [WATCH] NTI

Toxic Teaser OUT: Yash's stylish avatar and thrilling preview leave fans hooked [WATCH]

Thala Ajith's car involved in massive accident during race, actor safe (WATCH) AJR

Thala Ajith's car involved in massive accident during race, actor safe (WATCH)

Deadly fire engulfs Udit Narayan's building at Andheri; video goes VIRAL [WATCH] ATG

Deadly fire engulfs Udit Narayan's building at Andheri; video goes VIRAL [WATCH]

VIDEO Triptii Dimri in Finland, enjoys Northern Lights; WATCH her magical moment RBA

VIDEO: Triptii Dimri in Finland, enjoys Northern Lights; WATCH her magical moment

Watch: Khushi Kapoor shares fun reel with sister Janhvi and father Boney Kapoor on 'Loveyapa' title track NTI

Watch: Khushi Kapoor shares fun reel with sister Janhvi and father Boney Kapoor on 'Loveyapa' title track

Recent Stories

Salaries of Indian Officials in 2025: PM, President, CM, Governors

Salaries of Indian Officials in 2025: PM, president, CM, governors and more

New EV owner? Adjust THESE Google Maps settings for a seamless ride gcw

New EV owner? Adjust THESE Google Maps settings for a seamless ride

Football Is Elon Musk buying Liverpool FC? World richest man's father drops MASSIVE hint (WATCH) hrd

Is Elon Musk buying Liverpool FC? World richest man's father drops MASSIVE hint (WATCH)

Renault Kwid to Hyundai Xcent-Best Mileage Cars Under 7 Lakh in India RBA

Renault Kwid to Hyundai Xcent-Best Mileage Cars Under 7 Lakh in India

How much will HMPV tests cost? What you need to know about lab fees AJR

How much will HMPV tests cost? What you need to know about lab fees

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon