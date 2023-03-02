Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Namrata Malla SEXY Photos: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her toned body in blue and white bikini

    First Published Mar 2, 2023, 6:47 PM IST

    Namrata Malla, a Bhojpuri actress, flaunted her toned body in a blue and white bikini, and fans love her stunning body.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    As soon as this video of Namrata Malla was released today, it went popular on social media in just a few hours and is now viral. Namrata Malla dropped a new video on her Instagram handle a day back. (WATCH VIDEO)

    ALSO READ: Namrata Malla SEXY Pictures: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her toned body in bold black bikini

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla has a strong presence on social media. Namrata Malla frequently shares photos and videos with her followers, which is highly popular among Namrata Malla followers.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Meanwhile, a new video of Namrata Malla has surfaced on social media. In this video, Namrata Malla is wearing a blue and white bikini. As soon as this video of Namrata Malla was released, it went popular on social media.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Her followers are widely sharing Namrata Malla's photos and videos. Namrata flaunts her toned physique on a viral Bhojpuri song in the video with her effortless stunning poses. The song played in this viral video of Namrata Malla, the Bhojpuri actress is Khesari Lal Yadav, and Shilpi Raj starrer hit song Paro. She looks alluring in her blue and white bikini in the video.
     

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    In the video, Namrata Malla is wearing a blue and white colored bikini. The actress looks enchanting in the blue and white bikini. Namrata Malla is displaying her toned body in the video.

    Image: Namrata Malla / Instagram

    Namrata Malla is seen in this video to be displaying her killer physique. Namrata Malla's style has captured the hearts of her fans. Namrata's posts have gotten a lot of attention from fans.

    ALSO READ: Namrata Malla SEXY Pictures: Bhojpuri actress flaunts her dance moves in BOLD black bikini

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Sushmita Sen shocks fans with the news of suffering a heart attack; here's what her cardiologist said vma

    Sushmita Sen shocks fans with the news of suffering a heart attack; here's what her cardiologist said

    'Bad Trip' teaser out: Five reasons why fans must not miss watching the dark-comedy entertainer series vma

    'Bad Trip' teaser out: Five reasons why fans must not miss watching the dark-comedy entertainer series

    Billi Billi song is out now; fans hail Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde chemistry looks 'smashing' in 'peppy' number vma

    Billi Billi song is out now; fans hail Salman Khan, Pooja Hegde chemistry looks 'smashing' in 'peppy' number

    Oscars 2023: Rihanna to perform at the 95th Academy Awards; here's what she will sing RBA

    Oscars 2023: Rihanna to perform at the 95th Academy Awards; here's what she will sing

    Disha Patani's cute birthday note for Tiger Shroff amid breakup rumours is making headlines-check out RBA

    Disha Patani's cute birthday note for Tiger Shroff amid breakup rumours is making headlines-check out

    Recent Stories

    Thought he may go to Karachi or Lahore': Rajnath Singh's dig at Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' AJR

    'Thought he may go to Karachi or Lahore': Rajnath Singh's dig at Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'

    Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along filmy tweet on winning election goes viral netizens react gcw

    Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along’s filmy tweet goes viral; netizens react

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Australia Nathan Lyon 8-for rattles India again; check out the top stats from Day 2-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: Nathan Lyon's 8-for rattles India again; check out the top stats from Day 2

    No joint communique, Ukraine war forces mere Chair's summary at G20 Foreign ministers' summit

    No joint communique, Ukraine war forces mere Chair's summary at G20 Foreign ministers' summit

    Urfi Javed SEXY Photos: Style Icon stuns fans in a black bikini and transparent plastic skirt vma

    Urfi Javed SEXY Photos: Style Icon stuns fans in a black bikini and transparent plastic skirt

    Recent Videos

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'KL Rahul's removal as vice-captain doesn't indicate anything' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Indore/3rd Test: Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable - KS Bharat-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: 'Need to back your defence; the wickets are not unplayable' - KS Bharat

    Video Icon
    4 years ago, on this day: IAF heroes executed Balakot Air Strike

    'Strike Deep, Strike Hard': India revisits 2019 Balakot airstrike

    Video Icon
    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon