Did Ranveer Singh's father pay Aditya Chopra Rs 20 crore to launch his son in Bollywood? Read shocking claims

In a recent post, Kamaal R Khan made some surprising claims about Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's launch in Bollywood, which was through Aditya Chopra's YRF; read this

Kamaal R Khan, known for many shocking claims on Bollywood celebrities and straightforward/unapologetic movies reviews, has recently talked about Ranveer Singh's debut in Bollywood.



We all know Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Productions launched Ranveer Singh in the film Band Baaja Baaraat opposite Anushka Sharma in 2010. For which he got good responses from audiences and critics, making him a star overnight.



Now, in his latest video, which reviewed 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', KRK had alleged that it wasn't Aditya Chopra who launched Ranveer, but YRF was just his way to enter the Hindi film industry. Khan also said that Ranveer's father Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani, who is a businessman, paid YRF Rs 20 crore to get his son launched in the industry.

Last week Ranveer Singh made headlines after the teaser of his big-budget film '83 was released. Posting the teaser on Instagram, Ranveer wrote, "The greatest Story. The greatest Glory. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Teaser out now. Trailer out on 30th Nov. #ThisIs83."



Besides Ranveer Singh, who is playing the role of Kapil Dev, the film 83 features Harrdy Sandhu, Jatin Sharma, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiva, Ammy Vrik, Pankaj Tripathi, among others. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the role of Rumi (Kapil Dev's wife)

