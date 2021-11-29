  • Facebook
    Did Ranveer Singh's father pay Aditya Chopra Rs 20 crore to launch his son in Bollywood? Read shocking claims

    First Published Nov 29, 2021, 10:12 AM IST
    In a recent post, Kamaal R Khan made some surprising claims about Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh's launch in Bollywood, which was through Aditya Chopra's YRF; read this

    Kamaal R Khan, known for many shocking claims on Bollywood celebrities and straightforward/unapologetic movies reviews, has recently talked about Ranveer Singh's debut in Bollywood.
     

    We all know Aditya Chopra's Yash Raj Productions launched Ranveer Singh in the film Band Baaja Baaraat opposite Anushka Sharma in 2010. For which he got good responses from audiences and critics, making him a star overnight. 
     

    Now, in his latest video, which reviewed 'Bunty Aur Babli 2', KRK had alleged that it wasn't Aditya Chopra who launched Ranveer, but YRF was just his way to enter the Hindi film industry. Khan also said that Ranveer's father Jugjeet Singh Bhavnani, who is a businessman, paid YRF Rs 20 crore to get his son launched in the industry. 

    Last week Ranveer Singh made headlines after the teaser of his big-budget film '83 was released. Posting the teaser on Instagram, Ranveer wrote, "The greatest Story. The greatest Glory. 83 RELEASING IN CINEMAS ON 24TH DEC, 2021, in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. Teaser out now. Trailer out on 30th Nov. #ThisIs83."
     

    Besides Ranveer Singh, who is playing the role of Kapil Dev, the film 83 features Harrdy Sandhu, Jatin Sharma, Saqib Saleem, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jiva, Ammy Vrik, Pankaj Tripathi, among others. Deepika Padukone will be seen playing the role of Rumi (Kapil Dev's wife)
     

    Ranveer will be seen in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Jayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus. Currently, he is in Delhi to shoot Karan Johar's film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt. Also Read: Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone's '83' much-awaited teaser is out; watch it here
     

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding's latest updates: 45 hotels booked in Ranthambore; read more

    Karishma Kapoor to Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, this is how stars spent their Sunday

    Does Niki Tamboli's black attire remind you of Urfi Javed's cut-out dress? See pics

    Mouni Roy to marry boyfriend Suraj Nambiar on this date (Read Details)

    Jacqueline Fernandez to Jasmin Bhasin to Vir Das; celebs spotted at the airport

    IND vs NZ 2021-22: Could Pujara and Rahane be dropped for Mumbai Test? Here's what India's batting coach feels

    Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal wedding's latest updates: 45 hotels booked in Ranthambore; read more

    Today's Horoscope, November 29: Here are your Zodiac predictions

    Mission: Impossible 8: Tom Cruise hangs upside down from a World War II plane; take a look

    With eye on Pakistan, Indian Army snipers to use lethal .338 Sako TRG 42 rifles

    ISL 2021-22: ATKMB's Liston Colaco terms his winner against SCEB as a 'gift' (WATCH)

    ISL 2021-22: For KBFC's Ivan Vukomanovic, it's just another game against BFC (WATCH)

    ISL 2021-22: BFC's Marco Pezzaiuoli asserts KBFC is the strongest team it has faced so far (WATCH)

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 10): Hyderabad FC upsets Mumbai City 3-1 (WATCH)

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 9): ATK Mohun Bagan rattles SC East Bengal 3-0 (WATCH)

