Chhaava OTT Release: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna's starrer to release on THIS platform; Read on

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's film Chhaava is creating a buzz at the box office. The film received a fantastic response upon its release. Chhaava is doing great business at the box office, both in India and worldwide. The film has entered the 100 crore club globally. Meanwhile, information about the film's OTT streaming is surfacing. Many fans are waiting for Chhaava's OTT release, however, they will have to wait a little longer. Netflix has bought the OTT rights to the film.

Chhaava's OTT Streaming Date Vicky Kaushal's film Chhaava will release on OTT in about one and a half or two months. According to a report, the makers have sold the digital rights of Chhaava to Netflix. After its theatrical run, you can watch it on Netflix. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is produced by Dinesh Vijan. It was made on a budget of 130 crores. This is the first film starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna together. Their on-screen pairing is being well-received.

Chhaava Box Office Collection Director Laxman Utekar's Chhaava has been a box office hit, earning ₹140.50 crore in just four days. The film made ₹31 crore on its opening day, followed by ₹37 crore, ₹48.5 crore, and ₹24 crore on subsequent days. It has grossed ₹180 crore worldwide so far.

