Chhaava OTT Release: Vicky Kaushal, Rashmika Mandanna's starrer to release on THIS platform; Read on

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's Chhaava is making waves at the box office. Learn about its OTT release and streaming details.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
Published: Feb 18, 2025, 11:59 AM IST

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna's film Chhaava is creating a buzz at the box office. The film received a fantastic response upon its release. Chhaava is doing great business at the box office, both in India and worldwide. The film has entered the 100 crore club globally. Meanwhile, information about the film's OTT streaming is surfacing. Many fans are waiting for Chhaava's OTT release, however, they will have to wait a little longer. Netflix has bought the OTT rights to the film.

budget 2025
article_image2

Chhaava's OTT Streaming Date

Vicky Kaushal's film Chhaava will release on OTT in about one and a half or two months. According to a report, the makers have sold the digital rights of Chhaava to Netflix. After its theatrical run, you can watch it on Netflix. Directed by Laxman Utekar, Chhaava is produced by Dinesh Vijan. It was made on a budget of 130 crores. This is the first film starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna together. Their on-screen pairing is being well-received.

article_image3

Chhaava Box Office Collection

Director Laxman Utekar's Chhaava has been a box office hit, earning ₹140.50 crore in just four days. The film made ₹31 crore on its opening day, followed by ₹37 crore, ₹48.5 crore, and ₹24 crore on subsequent days. It has grossed ₹180 crore worldwide so far.

ALSO READ: Chhaava Box Office Collection Day 4: Vicky Kaushal starrer continues to dominate, earns BIG on first Monday

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Suits LA: Gabriel Macht's first look as Harvey Specter sparks excitement among fans- WATCH NTI

Suits LA: Gabriel Macht’s first look as Harvey Specter sparks excitement among fans– WATCH

DJ Aqeel shares inside stores of Shah Rukh, Salman, Hrithik at Mannat parties: 'If I play one actor's song..' NTI

DJ Aqeel shares inside stories of Shah Rukh, Salman, Hrithik at Mannat parties: 'If I play one actor’s song..'

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' OTT Release: When and and where to watch action-adventure film online NTI

'Sonic the Hedgehog 3' OTT Release: When and and where to watch action-adventure film online

7 Best bollywood movies on Netflix that will Calm your anxious mind MEG

7 Best bollywood movies on Netflix that will Calm your anxious mind

WWE : Three costly mistakes by Triple H since taking over the pro Wrestling company

WWE: Three costly mistakes by Triple H since taking over the pro Wrestling company

Recent Stories

Kerala: One year since Pookode veterinary student JS Sidharthan's death; Timeline of the ragging case anr

Kerala: One year since Pookode veterinary student JS Sidharthan's death; timeline of the ragging case

Otter Tail Posts Mixed Q4 Despite Record Earnings: Guidance Beats Estimates, But Retail's Bearish

Otter Tail Posts Mixed Q4 Despite Record Earnings: Guidance Beats Estimates, But Retail's Bearish

Toll Brothers Stock In Focus Ahead of Q1 Earnings: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

Toll Brothers Stock In Focus Ahead of Q1 Earnings: Retail’s Extremely Bullish

HDFC announces merit-based scholarship: Know eligibility, how to apply and more gcw

HDFC announces merit-based scholarship: Know eligibility, how to apply and more

"Immediately correct mistakes": China accuses US of "serious regression" for removing phrase on Taiwan policy dmn

"Immediately correct mistakes": China accuses US of "serious regression" for removing phrase on Taiwan policy

Recent Videos

KIIT University Tragedy: Ex-Boyfriend's Abusive Audio LEAKED | Student Prakriti Lamsal's Death Case

KIIT University Tragedy: Ex-Boyfriend's Abusive Audio LEAKED | Student Prakriti Lamsal's Death Case

Video Icon
BAFTA 2025 HIGHLIGHTS! Conclave Dominates with Best Film Win; LIST of WINNERS

BAFTA 2025 HIGHLIGHTS! Conclave Dominates with Best Film Win; LIST of WINNERS

Video Icon
Kerala Pulse | Chalakudy Bank Heist: Robber's SHOCKING Tactics to Trick Police

Kerala Pulse | Chalakudy Bank Heist: Robber's SHOCKING Tactics to Trick Police

Video Icon
Illegal Indian Immigrants DEPORTED from US Share Their Horrifying Ordeal

Illegal Indian Immigrants DEPORTED from US Share Their Horrifying Ordeal

Video Icon
Double Standards? Content Regulation Debate on X After Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Double Standards? Content Regulation Debate on X After Ranveer Allahbadia Controversy

Video Icon