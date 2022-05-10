Britney Spears shared 9 nude pictures on Instagram; fans are worried and said 'STOP'

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Birtney Spears posted a full-frontal nude on her Instagram page. Britney is undoubtedly embracing being a free woman; take a look

    When the photos were shot, Britney Spears was vacationing in Mexico with her fiancé Sam Asghari. Birtney stunned her followers on social media by stripping down to her underwear in her most recent photo. Because of her social media obsession, the singer appears to have shocked her fans. Spears shared nine full front naked photos on her Instagram account on Monday.
     

    “Photo dump of the last time I was in Mexico BEFORE there was a baby inside me,” the pregnant singer wrote in her first post containing six nude shots, adding: “Why the heck do I look 10 years younger on vacation.”
     

    Concerned fans and followers raced to the 40-year-old pop star's recent post's comments section, wondering why she had repeatedly uploaded the same image. Some felt she was displaying too much of herself to her 40.9 million followers.

    Spears followed up with a second post that included three additional naked photos that were all very similar. “This girl she is sick, she is crying for help,” one fan wrote, while another said: “I'm pretty sure that conservatorship was in place for a reason.”

    When the photos were shot, the Toxic singer was vacationing in Mexico with her fiancé Sam Asghari. The couple is expecting their first child together right now.
     

    One admirer believed that personal trainer Sam should have intervened to prevent the celebrity from sharing the intimate photos, writing, “If your man had respect for u he'd never let you post half things you do! Leave some mystery…”  Also Read: Before Deepika Padukone, these 5 Indian stars were jury at Cannes film festival

    Following a widely publicised legal struggle, Britney was handed back control of her finances in November 2021. With the end of her 13-year conservatorship, Britney regained control of her money, medical care, and personal decisions. Later, she got an outpouring of support from her ardent admirers, who helped launch the #FreeBritney movement, which is credited with freeing her from her father, Jamie Spears. Video and Pictures: Jennifer Lopez's sexy one-legged metallic catsuit will make you go wild

    Video Icon