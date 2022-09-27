Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY and BOLD: Esha Gupta leaves fans gasping for breath with her recent pictures

    First Published Sep 27, 2022, 3:27 PM IST

    Esha Gupta is in a completely another league regarding lighting up Instagram with some ultra-glam and sexy pictures. Here are some of the sexiest images of the Aashram 3 beauty

     

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    Jannat 2 marked Esha Gupta's debut in the entertainment business alongside Emraan Hashmi. In the film, she became known as one of the sexiest Bollywood beauties. Esha dabbled with roles and movies over the years. 
     

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    With her stunningly attractive and outspoken demeanour, she rendered everyone dumbfounded. Esha Gupta has further received mockery and trolling over the same. Nevertheless, the Aashram 3 beauty keeps posting steamy photos on Instagram every day.
     

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    Esha Gupta is entertaining her admirers and followers with beautiful photos from Portugal as she is on a vacation binge. The actor and her lover, Manuel Campos Guallar, are now on vacation in Portugal.

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    Esha has uploaded several photos from her recent trip to Lisbon. In one of the photos, the actress looked lovely in a little black bodycon dress. Esha frequently uploads images and videos from her beach getaways and picture sessions. The actor described the beautiful vistas of Lisbon's streets and restaurants.

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    Esha Gupta is really slaying hearts on Instagram! The actress has been posting a combination of sexy, daring, and Indian images on her Instagram account.

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    And every image, even those in Desi, becomes popular online. Sometimes even the most basic photographs may send internet users into a frenzy.

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    Esha Gupta adores the outdoors. When on vacation, she enjoys spending time at the beach and near bodies of water. It wouldn't be inaccurate to claim that she enjoys holidays on islands. She is the Queen of the Jungle, after all.

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    If you're ever having trouble finding swimwear, browse Esha Gupta's Instagram account. She is one of the hottest and most sensuous actresses in Bollywood. 

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    She possesses the most fashionable swimsuit ever! And we're not joking. Esha's sexiest swimsuit has left admirers panting for air.

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    Esha enjoys reading and frequently discusses her favourite novels on social media. Ikigai, Stumbling on Happiness, Science Mysteries Explained, The Law of Spirit, Enlightenment Now, Only Love Is Real, and The Associate are some of her favourite novels.

