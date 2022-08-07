Sexy Video Alert: Esha Gupta flaunts her SEXY curvy in high-slit gown; fans don't miss drool-worthy photos
Actor Esha Gupta set the ramp on fire in Mumbai as she walked for a lingerie fashion show dressed in a black satin-silk embellished gown; check out the pictures
Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram
Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actors in the entertainment business. A few days ago, she walked as a showstopper at a lingerie fashion show in Mumbai.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Esha completely nailed it. We must admit that the actress is an expert in every field. When walking the ramp, having the ideal attitude is crucial.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Esha Gupta looked stunning as usual in a high-slit gown. Esha often fires the screens in movies and photos on her social media page. (Video)
Image: Varinder Chawla
Esha's satin slip gown has a plunging sweetheart neckline embellished with a striking white floral lace design.
Image: Varinder Chawla
This corseted midriff draws attention to the star's contours, a figure-skimming gown has a sexy thigh-high slit on the side.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Esha paired the slip dress with transparent stockings embellished with glistening sequins. Esha chose a layered choker necklace with embellishments, a ring, and strappy black shoes as her accessories.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Esha's final glam options were a neutral brown lip colour, subtle smokey eye shadow, flushed cheeks, dazzling highlighter, crisp contouring, sleek black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, and well-defined brows. She finished it by leaving her goddess-like wavy hair open in a centre part.
Image: Varinder Chawla
Besides Esha Gupta, Anusha Dandekar and Saqib Saleem also walked the ramp. While Anusha looked stunning, Saqib impressed everyone with her dapper look.