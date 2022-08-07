Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sexy Video Alert: Esha Gupta flaunts her SEXY curvy in high-slit gown; fans don't miss drool-worthy photos

    First Published Aug 7, 2022, 5:44 PM IST

    Actor Esha Gupta set the ramp on fire in Mumbai as she walked for a lingerie fashion show dressed in a black satin-silk embellished gown; check out the pictures

    Image: Esha Gupta/ Instagram

    Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is undoubtedly one of the most beautiful actors in the entertainment business. A few days ago, she walked as a showstopper at a lingerie fashion show in Mumbai. 
     

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Esha completely nailed it. We must admit that the actress is an expert in every field. When walking the ramp, having the ideal attitude is crucial. Also Read: Urfi Javed in Hospital: Actress reveals, 'I Kept Ignoring My Health'

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Esha Gupta looked stunning as usual in a high-slit gown. Esha often fires the screens in movies and photos on her social media page. (Video)
     

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Esha's satin slip gown has a plunging sweetheart neckline embellished with a striking white floral lace design. 
     

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    This corseted midriff draws attention to the star's contours, a figure-skimming gown has a sexy thigh-high slit on the side.
     

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Esha paired the slip dress with transparent stockings embellished with glistening sequins. Esha chose a layered choker necklace with embellishments, a ring, and strappy black shoes as her accessories.
     

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Esha's final glam options were a neutral brown lip colour, subtle smokey eye shadow, flushed cheeks, dazzling highlighter, crisp contouring, sleek black eyeliner, mascara on the lashes, and well-defined brows. She finished it by leaving her goddess-like wavy hair open in a centre part. Also Read: Why did Vijay Deverakonda leave Liger's promotional event midway in Patna? Watch VIDEO

    Image: Varinder Chawla

    Besides Esha Gupta, Anusha Dandekar and Saqib Saleem also walked the ramp. While Anusha looked stunning, Saqib impressed everyone with her dapper look. Also Read: How many months is Alia Bhatt pregnant? Is the baby due in December? Report

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Taapsee Pannu's SEX life is why she never invited to Koffee With Karan? RBA

    Taapsee Pannu's SEX life is why she never invited to Koffee With Karan?

    Kalki Koechlin shares picture of pumping breastmilk RBA

    Kalki Koechlin shares picture of pumping breastmilk says, "In Memory of Mom’s Guilt, Raging Boobs"

    Sita Ramam box office Day 2: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna's film, earns Rs. 10 crores RBA

    Sita Ramam box office Day 2: Dulquer Salmaan, Rashmika Mandanna's film, earns Rs. 10 crores

    Why did Vijay Deverakonda leave Liger's promotional event midway in Patna? Watch VIDEO RBA

    Why did Vijay Deverakonda leave Liger's promotional event midway in Patna? Watch VIDEO

    Akshay Kumar Exclusive Both Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha should work drb

    Akshay Kumar Exclusive: 'Both Raksha Bandhan and Laal Singh Chaddha should work'

    Recent Stories

    Commonweath Games wrestling bronze winner Divya Kakran embarasses Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    'Received no help...' Commonwealth Games wrestling bronze winner embarrasses Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    Disha Patani's sexy video, pictures from her latest photoshoot in a low-cut blouse RBA

    Disha Patani's sexy video, pictures from her latest photoshoot in a low-cut blouse

    Odisha CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 to be announced on August 8; know time, websites here - adt

    Odisha CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 to be announced on August 8; know time, websites here

    Taapsee Pannu's SEX life is why she never invited to Koffee With Karan? RBA

    Taapsee Pannu's SEX life is why she never invited to Koffee With Karan?

    Kalki Koechlin shares picture of pumping breastmilk RBA

    Kalki Koechlin shares picture of pumping breastmilk says, "In Memory of Mom’s Guilt, Raging Boobs"

    Recent Videos

    India at 75 Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    India@75: Jamshedji Nusserwanji Tata, the father of Indian Industry

    Video Icon
    Made in India ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    'Made in India' ATAGS to replace British-era guns for Independence Day gun salute at Red Fort

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century snt

    India@75: Barrister GP Pillai, most prominent Indian editor of the 19th century

    Video Icon
    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested

    Laser-guided anti-tank missiles successfully tested (Watch)

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule snt

    India@75: Ashfaqulla Khan, the youngster who fought against British rule

    Video Icon