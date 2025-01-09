Bigg Boss 18: Shrutika Arjun EVICTED ahead of the grand finale? Here’s what we know

 Bigg Boss 18 is nearing its grand finale, and Shrutika Arjun has been evicted in a mid-week elimination. With a double eviction expected, the competition intensifies. 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Jan 9, 2025, 10:30 AM IST | Last Updated Jan 9, 2025, 10:30 AM IST

Bigg Boss 18 is gearing up for its grand finale on January 19, and the tension is rising as the competition heats up. Ahead of the finale, contestants Chahat Pandey, Rajat Dalal, and Shrutika Arjun found themselves nominated for elimination, adding to the anticipation of who will make it through.
 

article_image2

As per Bigg Boss Tak on X, a mid-week eviction has already occurred, resulting in Shrutika Arjun’s elimination based on public votes. The news shocked fans, who had been following the latest developments in the game. A double eviction is expected this week, leaving only the top 9 contestants.
 

article_image3

article_image4

Vivian’s aggression during the task took things up a notch, as he pushed the stretcher to toss out silver bricks and even dragged Chum in the process. Karan Veer Mehra and Avinash Mishra also got into a heated argument, showing the rising tensions as the final weeks of the game approach.
 

article_image5

With Shrutika eliminated, the focus now shifts to the remaining contestants, including Chahat Pandey, who may face the next eviction. The competition is fierce, and as per current trends, Chahat might also be eliminated in the upcoming weekend eviction, narrowing the race for the top spots.

