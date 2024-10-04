Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rajkummar Rao OPENS up on importance of storytelling; reflects on success post 'Stree 2'

    Rajkummar Rao's recent success with Stree 2, co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, has been a massive box office triumph. As he looks forward to his next project, Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Triptii Dimri, Rajkummar opens up about how he handles success and his perspective on the importance of storytelling

    First Published Oct 4, 2024, 8:45 AM IST

    Rajkummar Rao, who recently experienced tremendous success with Stree 2, a box office hit co-starring Shraddha Kapoor, has opened up about his outlook on success. The actor, whose next project is Vicky Aur Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video with Triptii Dimri, discussed his priorities as an actor.

    Speaking to India Today, Rajkummar Rao emphasized that his primary concern is the quality of the film rather than its box office numbers. He stated that he wants to be part of films that people cherish and enjoy, regardless of whether the audience is large or small. The ultimate goal for him is to be proud of the work he has done.

    Rajkummar also mentioned that while box office success brings a unique sense of fulfillment, it is secondary to his passion for acting and storytelling. He explained that even if a film doesn't perform well commercially, as long as it is a good film, he feels proud of it. He cited Trapped as an example, a film that received limited exposure but remains one of his proudest works. Despite its box office outcome, Trapped holds an esteemed place in his filmography.

    He also acknowledged the joy that comes when a film is both artistically satisfying and successful commercially. He referred to movies like Bareilly Ki Barfi, Badhaai Do, Stree, Mr and Mrs Mahi, and Srikanth, which were well-received by audiences. Rajkummar concluded by saying that when his hard work and sincerity are appreciated by the audience, it is the most meaningful reward for him.

