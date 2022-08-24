Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Athiya Shetty-KL Rahul wedding update: 'Father of the bride', Suniel Shetty reveals when is the SHAADI (WATCH)

    First Published Aug 24, 2022, 8:54 AM IST

    Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty has spoken about the rumours surrounding his daughter Athiya Shetty's wedding to KL Rahul. Last year, the two made their relationship official.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Last year, Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul made their romance public. The cricketer wished the actor a happy birthday with a social media picture featuring the two. They have, however, never talked publicly about their nuptials. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    According to recent sources, Athiya and Rahul plan to marry in the next three months. In response to rumours, Athiya's father, Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty, told that the couple would marry after they were free of their job obligations.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    When asked if there was any wedding planning at the time, Suniel told Instant Bollywood, "I suppose jaise hi bachhe decide karenge." Rahul's itinerary is available. Abhi Aisa Cup, World Cup, South African, and Australia tours. Break milega bachho ko tab shaadi hogi. Is it true that ek din me shaadi nahi ho sakti? (Watch Video)

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    It was reported a few weeks ago that wedding preparations are in full gear, and Rahul's parents were recently in Mumbai to meet Athiya's family. Also Read: Nayanthara, Allu Arjun, Jr NTR: 7 South Indian actors who own private jets

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The couple and their family allegedly went to the new house to check on the work because they would be moving in shortly. The bride will be in charge of every detail of the wedding, which will take place in Mumbai. Also Read: What is Myocardial Infarction? Did it lead to Raju Srivastava suffering a heart attack?

